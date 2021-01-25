VALDOSTA –– Much better.
The 10th-ranked Valdosta State women's basketball team led wire-to-wire in a dominant 89-57 win against Shorter Saturday afternoon.
The Blazers (10-1 Gulf South Conference) won by 30-plus points for the second straight game en route to sweeping the lowly Hawks, who fell to 1-9 on the season.
Following the team's 84-54 win Friday, head coach Deandra Schirmer admitted she was disappointed with the team's effort. On Saturday, her Blazers responded with aggression, unselfishness and balance as five players scored in double figures.
"I think we really honed in on our game plan tonight," Schirmer said. "We were able to execute what we were trying to do defensively and then offensively –– toward the end of the game, we had some of those silly turnovers that we had (Friday) –– we were much better with managing the ball. I thought Kayla Bonilla was excellent tonight as a point guard. She had seven assists, but she just controlled our tempo and did a really good job of getting us into our game plan offensively and defensively."
Playing the back end of a back-to-back, there were no signs of fatigue as the Blazers forced 21 Shorter turnovers that led to 39 points. The Blazers used their aggression defensively to fuel their transition game as they outscored the Hawks 18-2 on the fast break. The Blazers' ball movement was also purposeful as they dished 21 assists on 31 made baskets.
"Once you get that first defensive stop –– a steal and get out in transition –– it kind of snowballs from there because then (Shorter) feels that frustration," Schirmer said of the team's defense leading to offense. "Our defense has the capability of winning us games, whether we're hitting shots or not. On Friday night, I thought we weren't playing up to our ability defensively. For us to come out today and really put that defensive effort forward and be able to score in transition and off of turnovers, we were able to dictate tonight whereas (Friday), we were kind of letting things happen."
Kwajelin Farrar led the Blazers with 19 points to go with nine rebounds, two blocks, two steals and two assists. Kayla Bonilla struggled with her shot, going 4-for-12 from the field, but had a productive afternoon with 11 points, seven assists and six steals in 28 minutes. Sophomore Kendall Bollmer continued her hot shooting with 11 points, burying 3-of-4 from beyond the arc off the bench. Jirah Ards contributed 10 points, five rebounds and five assists and Delaney Bernard added 10 points and four rebounds in the game.
The Blazers shot a shade under 44 percent from the floor, but knocked down 10-of-24 from beyond the arc. VSU also won the rebounding battle 48-29, 18 of which coming on the offensive glass –– allowing the Blazers to own a 15-2 edge in second chance points and a 40-24 scoring advantage around the rim.
Defensively, the Blazers held the Hawks to 33.3 percent shooting and limited the Hawks to a 4-for-19 performance from 3-point range.
Led by the scoring of Bollmer and the 11-rebound effort by junior Abby Rouse, the VSU bench outgunned Shorter 31-11.
"With the format of this season, playing on back-to-back nights, it's going to be the teams that have the most that are going to be the most consistent," Schirmer said of bench play. "For us to have a second unit that's coming in every single night and contributing, that's a huge luxury for us. In this game, when we were able to get out and score in transition, (Shorter's) players were gassed because they're playing five or six players the entire game. Using that depth moving forward when we have these tough back-to-backs, I felt like we also used that in the win against Lee by being able to have a stronger second unit. For them to come out and have a really good game is huge for their confidence and huge for our team moving forward.
Farrar rebounded a missed 3-pointer by Bonilla and scored to give the Blazers their largest lead at 33 points with 5:35 remaining in the game.
The Blazers led 42-30 at halftime and piled on in the second half as they outscored the Hawks 47-27 after intermission.
A 3-pointer by Shorter's Ansley Barge pulled the Hawks within two with 9:48 left before halftime, but the Blazers responded with a triple by Ards that led to an 8-0 run capped by a triple from Bollmer to open up a 27-17 lead in 47 seconds of game time.
The Blazers later pushed the lead to 15 as Shanice Nelson finished a fast break layup off of a steal and assist from Bonilla followed by two free throws from Kayla Frey with 1:24 left in the half.
The Hawks would get no closer than 12 points the rest of the game.
Jasmine Gaines had 17 points, five rebounds, five assists and four steals as the Hawks lost their eighth consecutive game.
For the Blazers, Saturday's win was their seventh double-digit win of the season and their fourth over Shorter.
UP NEXT
Shorter: Hosts West Florida Jan. 29.
Valdosta State: Travels to Carrolton for a rematch against rival West Georgia Jan. 29. The Blazers defeated the Wolves 82-69 in the season opener Dec. 12.
"We talk about being consistent –– every single game, bringing that same intensity," Schirmer said of going back on the road. "West Georgia runs a very similar offense (to Shorter), five-out spread looking to drive. A lot of tonight was preparing us for these games against West Georgia and how we can use our man-to-man defense to take away driving lanes and take away some open shots. I feel like going to West Georgia will be a huge task for us. They're a great team and we've got to be able to come out and have that defense be steady from the beginning."
