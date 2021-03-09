PART IV
After the Valdosta State Blazers hit rock bottom with just 10 wins in 2014-15 and a 17-win bounce back season in 2015-16, the team quickly climbed back into the national consciousness.
Led by dynamic senior guard Jeremiah Hill and sophomore Beau Justice, the Blazers took the Gulf South Conference by storm.
The Blazers went 26-6 and won the GSC regular season title for the first time since the 2009-10 season. The team averaged 88.6 points per game and outscored its opponents by nearly 10 points per game.
Hill averaged 19.6 points, 5.5 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.9 steals en route to being named GSC Player of the Year and an NABC All-American.
After leading the Blazers to their second-most wins in school history, head coach Mike Helfer was named GSC Coach of the Year.
The Blazers didn't stop there.
The next season, the Blazers started 7-2 before going on a school-record 18-game winning streak and finished 26-5 –– winning the GSC regular season title for the second straight year and appearing in the NCAA Tournament for the second year in a row.
One of the top offensive teams in the country, the Blazers averaged 92.8 points per game; outscoring opponents by 10.8 points per contest and set a school record with 2,877 points.
Now in a lead scoring role for the Blazers, Justice averaged 20.0 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.5 assists and knocked down 87 3-pointers. Justice was named GSC Player of the Year and, like Hill the season before, was an NABC All-American.
Versatile forward KJ James was named Second Team All-GSC after averaging 15.0 points and 7.0 rebounds. Justice's backcourt mate, Winston Morgan set a single-season record for 3-pointers made with 106 –– giving the Blazers' one of the most potent and prolific shooting backcourts in the country.
Over the next two seasons, the Blazers went 50-11 and won two more GSC regular season titles. Justice and Morgan were First and Second Team All-GSC performers respectively in 2018-19.
Justice set a new school record for points in a single game with 47 against Fort Valley State on Dec. 10, 2018. In that same game, Justice drilled a record 12 triples in 22 attempts. By the end of the season, Justice also set a new record for career 3-pointers with 257.
“I think 100%, whether it be back in our early years when we had great players and we had great players during that tough year, but I feel like we maybe cranked it up on the recruiting side of things and ended up getting some phenomenal players to come to Valdosta State," Helfer said. "You don’t get to an elite level on a national stage without elite players. We were very fortunate to get Jeremiah Hill and obviously followed by Beau (Justice) and a whole bunch of those kids that I consider elite players and that got us back to maybe the top 10 in the nation or top five in the nation at some point in time. Really, our biggest thing might have been the recruiting side of it and getting those elite players to come to VSU.”
Last season, the Blazers won an unprecedented 19 straight games –– breaking their previous record of 18 in 2017-18.
Do-it-all guard Clay Guillozet averaged 16.0 points, 8.2 rebounds and 3.8 assists en route to being named GSC Player of the Year as a senior.
Though the Blazers lost to Alabama-Huntsville in the GSC Championship game, they managed to win the GSC regular season title for the fourth year in a row.
So what's been the secret to the Helfer and the Blazers' success over his 16 years?
“We’re a Division I school playing in Division II,” Helfer said. “We have everything that a Division I school has to offer. The people are incredible, the facilities are incredible, yet the game night is what probably sells it. They see game night whether they’re here on a visit or they see it on a video and they see what our people do on game night to create an atmosphere on game night that is second to none in the country in my opinion. They’re always trying to find ways to evolve the experience of game night. I think you can those kids to come here by showing them that and then obviously there’s a lot more that goes into it with the academic side of it, the campus side of it.
"There’s a lot that goes into it, but I think most of all, our system is friendly to kids today because they want to play uptempo, they want to play fast. We play fast –– I think we’ve led the league in scoring out of 16 years, it’s been 14 years we’ve led the league in scoring. That’s how we’ve gotten players to come here.”
A by-product of the team's success has been the number of Blazers that have played professionally.
To date, 24 players have gone on to play basketball overseas.
According to Helfer, not only does having so many players go pro from VSU reflect positively on the program, it also serves as a crucial recruiting tool for future generations of Blazers.
“It’s incredible,” Helfer said. “That’s an incredible number for a Division II program to have that many kids get to play the game that they love and make money at it. Yeah, they might not be making millions of dollars like the NBA guys, but if you go overseas and make $60,000 and get to see the world for six, seven months and they take take care of your housing, your food and your transportation, that’s pretty cool thing for a kid at 24 or 25 years old to be able to do.
“One thing about recruiting is that our former players help recruit for us as hard as anybody. Our former kids that go pro, they obviously talk to kids and with social media today, they know that Valdosta State kids are out there playing all over the world. It makes me proud. Those kids, to see them be successful and get to make a little bit of money and be able to travel the world, that’s just really a soft spot in my heart.”
This season, the Blazers are 17-4 and riding the wave of winning their fifth consecutive GSC regular season title.
On Sunday, March 7, the Blazers defeated Alabama-Huntsville 75-70 to win their first Gulf South Conference Tournament Championship in program history. Prior to that, the Blazers had been 0-6 in GSC Championship games.
Senior point guard Burke Putnam had 28 points, 12 rebounds, seven assists, three steals and two blocks on his way to being named the tournament's Most Outstanding Player. Jacolbey Owens and Imoras Agee were named to the GSC All-Tournament team.
The Blazers will host the NCAA South Region Tournament starting this Friday and enter the tournament as a No. 4 seed. They'll face the No. 5 seed and their rivals, the West Georgia Wolves, on Saturday at 6 p.m. in the first-round matchup.
Off the court, the veteran coach couldn't be happier. On Feb. 19, Helfer and his partner of two-and-a-half years, Lindsey Baxley, were married. Helfer welcomes the next phase of his life with Lindsey, his two sons, Chase and Max, and Lindsey's two children, Bax and Sammy Tate.
As Helfer winds through the final few games of his 24th season, he now owns 506 career wins and 228 losses.
Before each of the 734 games he's coached over his head coaching career, Helfer admits he's always nervous. According to Helfer, the day he's not a nervous wreck before a game will be when he knows it's time to give it up.
But that day, Helfer says, is no time soon.
“One of the things I’d tell young people or if I spoke at a coaching clinic, when I walk out for a game, I am so nervous,” Helfer admitted. “I’m still as nervous today as I was for Game 1. I’m a very routine-oriented coach and I’m so nervous just ready to play and worrying about what’s going to happen and wanting our guys to play well. If I was not nervous, then I know that it would be time for me to give it up, but I don’t see that any time soon.
"I get those jitters and the thrill of coaching. I plan on doing this for a long time yet. I love it. I love having an impact on kids and getting kids through college, get their degree, go out into life and whether it’s to play basketball or get a job in a professional field, it’s just what I want to do and it’s what I love to do. I’ve never felt like I worked a day in my life.”
