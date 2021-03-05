PART III
Picking up the pieces after missing out on a chance to play in the Final Four in 2010, the Blazers went 21-9 the next season but fell short to Arkansas Tech in the semifinals of the Gulf South Conference Tournament.
From there, head coach Mike Helfer and the Blazers failed to crack 20 wins in a season for the next five seasons. In 2011-12, the Blazers won just 11 games – their lowest win total under Helfer to that point. Though the 2011-12 Blazers made the GSC Tournament, they were quickly bounced by Christian Brothers in an 83-52 blowout.
In 2012-13, the Blazers, led by a talented starting five in James Anacreon, Josh Sparks, Patrick Diop, David Murray and Shaquille Harris, went 19-10 and made an improbable run to the GSC Championship game. Sparks averaged 21 points and 11.7 rebounds in the tournament to lead the Blazers to the GSC Tournament final where they came within a Shaquille Harris corner three of forcing overtime; losing to Christian Brothers 65-62 in Birmingham, Ala.
The next season, the Blazers won three fewer games than the season before – finishing 16-12. The season started with promise, however, the Blazers charged out of the gate to a 7-0 mark and even pushed their record to 9-1 before dropping four of their next five games. Plagued by inconsistency, the Blazers lost three of their last four; finishing the season with an 88-79 loss to North Alabama in the GSC Tournament.
Five seasons removed from the infamous Elite Eight debacle, Helfer and the Blazers finally hit rock bottom.
Despite a talented roster and the second year with former player Herman Burge as an assistant coach, the 2014-15 Blazers had lost their way and their leader was going through turmoil off the court.
Dealing with uncertainty surrounding his personal life, Helfer seemed detached at practices – often standing quietly while Burge largely ran practices, involved but lacking his usual fire and verve.
The Blazers opened the 2014-15 season promising, winning their first four games and five of their first six.
Then, rather quickly, the losses began to pile up more frequently than the wins. The Blazers dropped 17 of their next 21 games, most notably a stretch of nine straight losses from Jan. 24 to Feb. 21.
During the lengthy losing streak, a dejected Helfer and VSU Athletic Director Herb Reinhard could be seen having lengthy conversations on the bench after games.
According to Helfer, while many people questioned his job security from the outside looking in, the conversations were actually the opposite.
“Some things happened in my personal life during that stretch,” Helfer said. “I won’t elaborate on it, but it was a hard time in my life. I will say this about Herb Reinhard: He is the best ever when coaches go through something in their personal life that’s difficult. He’s there. His talks weren’t about let’s replace the head coach. His talks were about how can I help Mike Helfer. I’ll never forget that from Herb and I’ll always have him as a friend. Not only as a boss, but as a friend."
With West Florida, the only team in the GSC with a worse record, coming into The Complex for the final game of the regular season, the Blazers finally snapped their skid.
On Feb. 28, 2015, the Blazers drilled a school-record 21 three-pointers in a 114-95 win over the Argos.
For one night, it was a throwback to the glory days of Blazer basketball. The offense came fast and furious, the ball hopped around the perimeter backed by the roar of 2,214 fans packed inside The Complex.
For the first time all season, the Blazers brandished their full potential, leaving many to wonder the whereabouts of that energy, purpose and urgency during the last 27 games.
Once the smoke from those fireworks cleared, the reality was a 10-18 season – the worst in Helfer's career.
"That year was tough, but looking back at it and learning from that, you don’t ever want to be there," Helfer said. "When you see a 10-win season, that’s happened so rarely in my career. I just don’t ever want it to happen again and I take full responsibility for that. Herman was fantastic. Herman was a great player for me and was a great assistant. We made it through and we got to the better side of the rainbow, so to speak, but it’s been something that you learn from. When you’ve been in it this long, you learn both positively and negatively through situations and hopefully as a coach, you continue to grow.”
Sweeping changes came next for the Blazers as eight new players joined the team around then-senior Blake Justice, juniors Jeremiah Hill and Josh Lemons and rising sophomore Shaun Jones.
The changes extended to the coaching staff as Burge left the staff. Helfer sought the help of an old friend – assistant coach Jason Mays, who joined Helfer's staff on Aug. 6, 2015.
Mays had been an assistant at Georgetown College from 2000-07 and became associate head coach in 2003. Mays helped lead Georgetown to an NAIA Elite Eight appearance in 2002 and Final Four appearances in both 2003 and 2004.
With a strong coaching background in terms of fundraising, game preparation and recruiting, Mays was the perfect addition to a Blazers team in desperate need of a culture change.
The Blazers adopted the mantra #WinningFast – a revised return to the run-and-gun style the Blazers enjoyed in 2009-10 when they scored a school-record 2,666 points and made their most recent NCAA Tournament appearance.
“In the offseason when I evaluated myself and what we’ve been doing, I felt like we got slow,” Helfer said prior to the 2015-16 season. “We’d like to play a lot faster. Today’s player wants to play fast so that’s went over pretty well. At the defensive end, I want to be more aggressive maybe even picking up 94 feet. I think our personnel fits that style of play.”
Not only did the new-look Blazers play fast but they played more efficiently.
The Blazers increased their scoring output from 77.4 points per game in 2014-15 to nearly 82 points per game in 2015-16. Their shooting percentage rose from 42.7% to 48.1% and they managed to bump up their 3-point shooting percentage from 33.6% to 35.7%.
Defensively, the Blazers got stingy – cutting their points allowed from 80.7 to 76.9 and raising their scoring margin from minus-3.3 to plus-5.0. Opponents scored fewer points and didn't as many easy 3s as the Blazers went from teams shooting over 40% from beyond the arc in 2014-15 to 30.1% in 2015-16.
Overall, the Blazers improved their win total from 10 to 17, creating excitement and optimism for the rebirth of Valdosta State basketball.
