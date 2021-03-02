PART II
Since taking over the Blazers in 2005, Mike Helfer has posted a 317-145 record. Over the weekend, the Blazers returned to action with a pair of wins against West Florida –– clinching the GSC East Division for their fifth straight regular season championship and their seventh under Helfer.
The success the Blazers have had has afforded them the status as a perennial power, not only in the GSC, but in all of Division II.
While the lure of Division I will always be there, Helfer finds himself right at home in Valdosta. Not only has he been able to win basketball games, more importantly, he's been able to be around his two sons –– 13-year-old Chase and 10-year-old Max.
“When you look at any Division II job or even Division I, you look at what are the top jobs in that division,” Helfer said. “Maybe in Division I, the top jobs are Duke and Kentucky and places like that. I think for Division II, Valdosta State is one of the top jobs to be honest with you. We have facilities, a great campus, great administration. It’s a sports town. As I’ve been here for 16 years, I’ve really enjoyed it because I feel like I’m at one of the best, if not the best Division II job in the country.
“On the other side of it, I’m very open with this. It’s allowed me to raise my boys and be involved in their lives and being able to be at their games in the evenings. I think Division II offers a good balance and I’ve been able to really take advantage of that to be a factor in my kids’ lives. I’m the head basketball coach, but more importantly, I’m their dad.”
Following the 2018-19 season, Helfer almost returned to his old stomping grounds as Division I Kennesaw State, formerly Southern Poly, had a coaching vacancy.
Timing was perfect, as the Blazers had just wrapped up a 24-7 record and an appearance in the NCAA South Region Tournament.
The job came down to Helfer and Georgia assistant Amir Abdur-Rahim, with the Owls ultimately deciding to hire Abdur-Rahim to be their next head coach.
“Opportunities present themselves and I think you have to take a serious look at a job like the one I was involved with,” Helfer said. “That was my old school. Southern Poly had merged with Kennesaw, so that place has a special place in my heart. I definitely wanted to talk to them. I wanted to hear them out. And you know what? God works in mysterious ways and it wasn’t meant to be.
"I’ve been fortunate enough to still be at Valdosta State. I explained it to my team after that whole process got over that, ‘Hey, listen, sometimes you look at things and you take a look and wherever you end up, you just want to be the best you can be at that particular institution.' For me, it’s Valdosta State and I’m very proud to be at Valdosta State.”
Despite all the success the VSU basketball program has had under Helfer, the team has yet to break through to win that elusive Division II national championship.
In 2010, the Blazers were the best they'd ever been.
They opened the season 8-0 before dropping games to Columbus State and Tampa by a combined six points. From there, the Blazers reeled off 15 straight wins –– including an 81-75 victory over the No. 1 team in the nation at the time, Augusta State on Jan. 16, 2010.
Even though the Blazers lost to Arkansas Tech in the GSC Tournament, they rolled through the NCAA South Region Tournament –– defeating No. 22 Clark Atlanta, getting revenge against Arkansas Tech –– who had climbed to No. 1 in the country –– and beating No. 11 Rollins to advance to the Elite Eight.
The Blazers looked primed and ready for a run at the national title as the No. 6 team in the country, led by 6-foot-8 star power forward Tyrone Curnell.
What happened prior to the quarterfinal game goes down as perhaps the biggest disappointment in Helfer's career.
Following the Blazers' 71-58 win over Rollins, Curnell along with frontcourt mate Marvin Dibble were dismissed from the team for violation of athletic department rules.
Without Curnell, who averaged 17.1 points and 8.9 rebounds, and Dibble, who had just went for 18 points and nine rebounds against Rollins, the Blazers inserted Charles Belton and Marquis Robinson into the starting lineup.
Despite leading 38-26 at halftime, the Blazers were outscored 54-26 in the second half in an 80-64 loss to Indiana (Pa.) 80-64 in the Elite Eight.
“It was up there with one of the top low points,” Helfer said of the dismissal of Curnell and Dibble prior to the Elite Eight. “I was disappointed for our current players. I was disappointed for the fan base. I was disappointed for our students. I was disappointed for everybody. At that time, I was the head coach and I believe that we can get back there, but I was just disappointed mostly for the players that stuck it out and did things the right way.
"Since that time, I’ve talked to the kids that got in trouble and they apologized profusely multiple times. They just didn’t realize they were young kids and made mistakes and it bled over into maybe our chance to win a national championship. But that was okay. Everybody’s going to have roadblocks in life or have bumps in the road ad we got over it and I think we’ve used it as motivation to continue to be good and continue to hopefully get back there to that point with a chance to win a national championship again.”
