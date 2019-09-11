VALDOSTA—The Lowndes Vikings (3-0) slid into the top five rankings in 7A standings after their 38-7 win over No. 3 Parkview (1-1) last Friday.
The Vikings entered the week as the No. 4 team in the top classification, just behind Marietta (3-0), Colquitt (2-0) and Archer (2-0), who make up the top three schools respectively.
On the heels of their win against the Panthers the Vikings jumped three spots from their previous ranking of No. 7.
Parkview dropped six spots, landing at No. 9 in the classification and is one of three teams that made the top 10 with a loss on their record.
While the Vikings won’t have the chance to face Marietta or Archer during the regular season, both schools have top 10 opponents looming on their schedule and risk a potential to drop in the rankings. The first opportunity for that is Friday as Marietta and No. 5 Grayson (2-0) face off. The Blue Devils will face No. 6 McEachern (2-0) on Oct. 18, the same day that Archer will face Grayson for their homecoming matchup.
The outcomes of those contest can provide an opening for the Vikings to navigate the rankings while they finish the non-region part of their schedule.
The Vikings are not currently scheduled to face a ranked opponent in 7A until they meet No. 2 Colquitt on Nov. 1, but undefeated Camden (3-0) has received votes in different polls.
They’d presumably enter the rankings by the time of the Oct. 25 contest against the Vikings in Kingsland.
But for now, the Vikings will travel to Sharpsburg, GA on Friday to face East Coweta (0-2) in their first road trip of the regular season.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.