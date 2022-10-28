VALDOSTA – Valdosta State sophomore defender Taylor Morris was named Second Team All-Gulf South Conference, the conference office announced Friday. This marks the second-straight season Morris has earned all-conference honors.
Morris, a native of Port Colquitlam, B.C., started all 16 games this season for the red and black and logged a team-high 1,254 minutes. She finished with one goal and a team-high four assists for six points. Morris had ten shots and three on target for the season. She scored her goal in the Blazers' 8-0 victory over Shorter on Sept. 23.
For her career, she has played and started in 42 games with two goals, five assists and nine points. Morris has 21 shots and nine on target, while logging 3,421 minutes. Morris is the tenth different Blazer to earn all-conference honors multiple times. She is one of eight Blazers to earn the honor twice, while Lexie Hall was named all-league three times (18, 19, 21) and Abby Edwards earned the honor all four years from 2011-2014. Overall, VSU has had 17 different players earn all-conference honors in the 12-year history of the program.
West Florida took home three of the four specialty awards with Offensive Player of the Year (Blair Cowan), Defensive Player of the Year (Maciah Lipsey) and Coach of the Year (Joe Bartlinski). Bartlinski was named Coach of the Year for the eighth time. Montevallo's Angelina Rivas was named Freshman of the Year. UWF finished with a league-best seven selections on the all-conference teams, while Mississippi College had five and West Alabama had three.
VSU concluded the 2022 season last weekend with a 4-0 victory over Auburn Montgomery for Senior Day as the Blazers won their 100th game in program history and sixth-year head coach Stephen Andrew won his 50th game at the helm of the Blazers.
