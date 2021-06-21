'More like football': Much different offseason for Vikings this year

VALDOSTA – What a difference a year makes for the Lowndes High football program.
A year ago amid the early stages of COVID-19, new head coach Jamey DuBose and his coaching staff were unable to familiarize themselves with their team on the field. It had to be done via zoom meetings. With the strict protocols implemented by the Georgia High School Association, Lowndes didn't practice with a football until July.
That is not the case this year, however. The Vikings are back on the practice field and in the weight room as a full team. Footballs are being thrown around in the different passing camps. It's a much different environment this summer.
“It's nice this year to really go in depth with our offense and our defense and get into our special teams and have a year where now we've seen the guys physically get on the field and what they can do with pads on. We've got an understanding of our football team,” DuBose said. “Last year it was like walking out there where every day was a new day. Every day was a learning day. Last year when you got the opportunity to meet, it was hard to really say, 'This guy can do this.' We still had not seen what physically they could do. It was difficult in that area. We found a way to get through it. But yes right now, going to meetings and having meetings with players and getting on the field, it's so much more like football.”
The Vikings are also further along in the playbook than they were in 2020. Instead of teaching the plays over a zoom meeting, they're actually running the plays.
“I'm big on the old K-I-S-S method – like the keep it simple stupid type of deal. I try not to get out there and get too advanced,” DuBose said. “We still want to get good at the stuff we do and win with. We're trying to just sharpen our tools and get better at the things we feel like this football team's going to be really good at that we saw in spring training.”
The Vikings finished 10-2 last year and advanced to the Class 7-A semifinals. But that was with an experienced team. This year's squad returns just three starters on offense and three on defense. That makes this summer even more important for the Vikings.
“We had a lot of guys play last year, getting guys in the game. We do have several guys that have played last year because we try to get a lot of guys in rotation and a lot of guys getting reps. At the end of the day when you look at who started the ballgames for us, we only have three on offense and three on defense,” DuBose said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.