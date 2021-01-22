HAHIRA –– On Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, S.T.R.I.C.K. Basketball Academy held its MLK Weekend Skills and Drills Clinic.
Led by Valwood middle school basketball coach Michael Strickland, the clinic drew a large group of players to Bethany Baptist Church gymnasium on Monday.
Broken up into two sessions, players ranging from first to fifth grade competed from 10 a.m. to noon, followed by players ranging from sixth to ninth grade from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
The clinic featured special guest speaker and former NBA player and University of Georgia standout, Jumaine Jones. Jones played eight seasons in the NBA after being drafted with the 27th overall pick in the 1999 NBA Draft by the Atlanta Hawks and immediately traded to the Philadelphia 76ers, where he played for Hall of Fame coach Larry Brown and with Basketball Hall of Famer Allen Iverson.
Jones also played with the late Kobe Bryant on the Los Angeles Lakers during the 2004-05 season. After retiring from professional basketball in 2015, Jones joined Mindful Sport and Performance as a Youth Programmer and Basketball Development Lead. Not only was Jones a special guest, players were also put through drills by Lowndes junior quarterback Jacurri Brown and Valdosta Lady Wildcats 1,000-point scorer Stormm Phillips.
The camp ended with a scrimmage between players ranging from sixth to ninth grade, followed by closing remarks from Strickland and Jones. The two coaches spoke to the players about the importance of basketball skills, where basketball can take them and the importance of strong character and healthy habits to live a successful life.
