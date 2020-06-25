Mitchell named to GSC All-Decade Women's Basketball Second Team

VALDOSTA –– Former Valdosta State women's basketball standout Madi Mitchell was named to the Gulf South Conference All-Decade Women's Basketball Second Team, the league office announced Thursday.
The GSC All-Decade Women's Basketball Teams factor the years 2011-2020, and were jointly selected by institutional personnel, coaches and league administrators.
Mitchell, a native of Warwick, Ga., had an outstanding three-career for the Blazers, as she earned Women's Basketball Coaches Association (WBCA) All-America honors in 2018. She earned first team all-conference honors that season and represented VSU as a GSC Player of the Year candidate in 2018. She helped lead VSU to the Sweet Sixteen, posting 19-plus point games in all-three games in the NCAA Tournament. She earned all-region honors and all-region tournament honors. She averaged 18.3 points for second in the GSC in 2018.
For her career, she was a two-time WBCA Honorable Mention All-America selection. She scored over 1,000 career points, finishing with 1,387 for the eighth-highest output in program history, while averaging 15.2 points per game for the sixth-best in program history. She became the third Lady Blazer to score over 1,000 career points in three years. She earned GSC Tournament Most Valuable Player honors in 2017, helping lead the team to the first conference title since 1984.
Delta State's Veronica Walker earned GSC Player of the Decade, while Union head coach Mark Campbell was named Coach of the Decade.
