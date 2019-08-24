NASHVILLE, Ga. –– Berrien backup quarterback Justin Cribb scrambled for 60 yards for the Rebels late in the fourth quarter against a formidable Irwin County defense, sending the home crowd into elation.
It was the only sign of life in Berrien's 42-7 loss to the Indians on Friday night. Last season, the Rebels lost in similar fashion and in a similar situation: A 41-7 loss.
On a night like Friday night, things could only start one way for the Rebels –– a turnover. On the opening drive, the Rebels coughed up the ball.
The Indians recovered and scored within four plays on an 8-yard run by running back Jamorri Colson.
The turnovers nor the opponent's scoring barrage took a halt. Head coach Tim Alligood said the Rebels practically shot themselves in the foot.
“Just mistakes,” Alligood said. “Every mistake that you can think of, we made it tonight. I think every penalty tonight, we made it. We missed tackles. We gave up two touchdowns on fourth down. We have to clean the mistakes up.”
Irwin County (1-0) forced four fumbles on the night, recovering three. The second drive for the Rebels frustrated the Berrien fan base, committing an offside and false start foul on the first two plays.
To open the second quarter, quarterback Ja’Marquis Johnson threw an interception to Indians’ Derrick Taylor, who takes it to the house.
Indians wide receiver Gabriel Benyard was the silent assassin in dashing the Rebels' victory hopes. Benyard scored three touchdowns on the night –– two rushing and one receiving.
The one receiving touchdown for Benyard came with 4:34 remaining in the second quarter, a 54-yard air strike from quarterback Zach Smith.
It was the longest passing play of the game. All of Benyard’s scores came within the first three quarters.
The Indians blanked Berrien 27-0 in the first half. Not a sound could be heard, other than the customers at concessions.
A jet sweep to Benyard gave Irwin County a 34-0 lead, practically dashing the hopes of the Rebels.
Johnson went down late in the third, holding his shoulder as he laid on the Berrien turf. He played defensive back as well.
To start the fourth, it was mop-up duty for much of the Indians. Smith was taken out for Cody Soliday.
Fresh targets and a new offensive line entered the game as well. The Rebels, well, just wanted to get on the scoreboard.
Cribb's entry produced the only seven points for the Rebels in a long night for the home team.
"We have some really good football ahead of us,” Alligood said. “We just have to stop hurting us.”
Then comes practice. Alligood said he will use that time to correct the awful mistakes they made.
“The No. 1 thing is we are going to let them understand that [the performance] was unacceptable,” he said. “It’s going to be a really physical week of practice and we are going to get after it.”
UP NEXT
Berrien (0-1) hosts Atkinson County next Friday, Aug. 30. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
