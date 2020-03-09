VALDOSTA –– This spring season, Valdosta State soccer is looking for players to step up and generate offense.
After this past Saturday, the Lady Blazers' spring record moves to 0-0-2. The defense led by Caroline Embler stands tall. However, the Blazers can't seem to put the rest of the puzzle together.
In Saturday's spring game against the Tampa University Spartans, they did well in the final third, but it's the final third they can't seem to work out.
"We've just been really poor for two spring games in front of goal," VSU head coach Stephen Andrew said. "The effort is there, but we graduated a few pieces last year who scored a lot of goals these past couple of years."
The pieces Andrew is referring to are their three graduating seniors Taylor Snell, Ashley Lewis and Riley Tennant. Together, these girls scored a total of 57 goals for the Blazers over the past two seasons.
According to Andrew, though, it's not just the forwards they're missing.
"It's not all on the forwards our build-up play from the midfield to the forwards just hasn't been good enough," Andrew said. "Obviously, Tampa's a good team and we played well. We just haven't been able to do enough in front of goal for what we want to achieve in the fall."
The past two seasons, the lady blazers have lost in the first round of the GSC tournament. It's the same story every year; they are always so close but can never quite find the missing piece. This year, the Blazers are looking for one of their own to step up and score goals and to bring some much-needed creativity to the field.
The Blazers play their next spring game on March 28 at home against Thomas University out of Thomasville, Ga.
