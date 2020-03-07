VALDOSTA—For the second time in as many games, Lowndes baseball had to watch a rival celebrate victory at Noel George Field.
Colquitt County swept its doubleheader against Lowndes on Friday, winning 4-2 in the first game and sneaking away with a 3-1 victory in the nightcap.
In both games Lowndes had chances to take the lead or draw even with the Packers, but they were unable to capitalize.
“They didn’t make mistakes,” head coach Ryan Page said about the Packers after the game. “They made the plays when they had the opportunities. Hats off to those guys. They didn't kick it around like we did. They did a much better job at the plate and competing with the fastballs.”
Colquitt built a 4-1 lead in the first game before Garrit Fender was deployed to slow down the Packer’s attack.
Lowndes was able to score a run in the seventh to close the gap and had the tying run on base but they couldn’t get the runners home to extend the game.
The second game gave Lowndes a chance at new life, but a rough hitting night and poor fielding decisions gave Colquitt the tools needed to get a late lead and hold on to it.
In the final inning, Lowndes attempted to find late game magic but were stopped cold by a runner being thrown out at first.
It appeared the Lowndes player beat the throw, but the umpire called him out, thus ending the game.
After a short contest from Page, other Lowndes coaches and players, the Packers were celebrating and the Vikings found themselves in the midst of a four-game slide.
“We’ve got to make plays,” Page said about the team. “When we’re given opportunities, we’ve got to make plays. Right now we’re not making the plays and we’re definitely not doing enough at the plate to win ball games.”
Lowndes will have to wait until March 27 to get a second shot at the Packers, but they face their crosstown rivals on Tuesday and could avenge the 4-1 loss to Valdosta from last week.
But first, they have to rediscovery what got them to their 6-3 start this season.
“This team has kind of lost it’s identity over the last week and a half,” Page said. “It’ll be another opportunity for us to get on the field and try to find it.”
The Vikings and Wildcats will face off at Bazemore Field on Monday at 6 p.m.
