DASHER –– The Highland Christian Eagles (5-1, 4-1 Region) celebrated and danced on their rival’s home floor, as Jack Millsap hit a game-winning 3-pointer as the clock struck zero to stun the Georgia Christian Generals (5-1, 1-1) 58-57 on Friday.
Highland came into the game with only one loss –– that one blemish coming back on Dec. 8 to the Generals. Georgia Christian entered the game undefeated after several comeback wins, setting up a heavyweight bout that did not disappoint.
“I am shocked,” Highland Christian head coach Randy Arnold said. “This was just…unbelievable. We knew it would be a tough, hard-fought game. This game really could have gone either way.
“We are sitting there thinking, with 12.6 left, that it will be hard to get the ball back. I told my guys, let them make a mistake and we capitalize on it, and they did. Jack had by far, his best game all year. He grew up. As a team, we played four quarters and we saw what that did for us. I feel like we really accomplished something as a team tonight and we learned some things about ourselves.”
With seemingly every shot made by either team matched by the opposing team, the lead changed hands several times, with the largest margin being seven points by GCS.
The last time these two teams met on Bemiss Road, it was Highland that would let off of the gas in the fourth quarter and allow the Generals back into the game, and on to their eventual upset win.
Not this time.
Highland stayed in the game in the fourth quarter, as they cut the Generals’ lead down bit by bit. Micah Robinson would score on a layup and the hero of the night, Jack Millsap drained one of his three-pointers.
Highland now only down by three, Copeland would score another two-pointer to cut the lead to one for the Generals.
The final five minutes of the game had great defense and offense by each team, as not a lot was scored, but what was scored, was matched by the other team.
The widest scoring margin in the last five minutes was two points for GCS, after a drained three-pointer by senior leader Christian Johnson.
Robinson would score a two-point shot and tie the game up at 50-50, and then add another two to take the lead 52-50. Not going down easily, Johnson added another two to tie the game right back at 52-52.
The Generals got the ball back with time winding down. Buster Galindo took a three-point shot that looked like it was going in but bounced off the right side of the goal and fell innocently onto the floor.
In overtime, just as he had all game, Johnson took over and dominated for his team. He would grab a key rebound and follow that up with a two-pointer and a three-pointer, that seemed to all but sink the Eagles.
With 12.7 seconds left on the clock and the Generals with the ball, and the lead at 57-55, it seemed all hope was lost as Copeland would get an intentional foul and give the Generals the ball again, but it would stop the clock.
Trejo was unable to get the inbound pass to an open player, and he would get a five-second violation, and give Highland one more shot at a win.
McCormick inbounded the ball to Copeland, and he allowed it to roll as far as it could before he grabbed it and the clock started.
Finding Millsap in the corner, with two defenders on him and time now at just under three seconds, it seemed the Generals had the game in the bag, but Millsap somehow got the ball up and scored the game-winning three-point basket.
“I feel like we played a good, tough game,” Georgia Christian head coach Mike Johnson said. “We knew what this team was capable of. They wanted to come back in and get their win. I am proud of us and I still feel good moving forward.
“I look forward to the rest of the season with these guys. I feel confident in this team and this group of guys. This was great competition, and this will push us the rest of the year. This game could have gone either way and I like what I saw.”
The Generals took a 46-39 lead into the final stanza, their second seven-point lead of the evening.
Both teams fared about the same heading into the break, with the Generals creating a slight edge, as they outscored Highland 15-11, to take a 30-26 lead into the half.
Coming out of the break, GCS went on a 7-4 run, which extended the lead to 37-30, the widest scoring margin of the evening.
The Eagles would not go away, however, as they would go on an 8-2 run, to close the gap to one point, behind a McCormick three-pointer and a layup, followed by a three from Trey Bennett.
Christian Johnson and Benji Galindo made back to back baskets, and the Generals held Highland to just a free throw the rest of the third. Just as the quarter was coming to an end, Buster Galindo made his first three-pointer of the night, as he sunk it in right before the buzzer.
UP NEXT
Georgia Christian play at home Thursday at 6:30 p.m. against Aucilla Christian.
Highland will be on the road until Jan. 21, when they host Citizens Christian at 6:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.