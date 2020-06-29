Miller Time?: Propst reflects on aerial attack after one week

VALDOSTA – Footballs were finally flying across practice fields at various Georgia High School Association (GHSA) schools last week due to the GHSA loosening restrictions on teams during summer workouts. It also provided Valdosta football coach Rush Propst an initial look at next year's potential starting quarterback Mike Miller.
The rising junior is the favorite to replace Tate Rodemaker, who graduated and is now playing at Florida State University.
Propst reflected on what he saw from his future signal-caller after one week.
“He was rusty. He was inconsistent with some throws. But he has great arm strength. He's a big kid, 6-1 ½, 220-plus. He's a big, physical kid,” Propst said.
Fortunately for the Wildcats, they are extremely experienced and talented at the other offensive positions, especially at wide receiver. Javonte Sherman, a 6-foot-1, 170-pound speedster, has already committed to East Carolina.
“We're talented at the receivers position. I think we have three Division I wideouts. I think we've got two really good running backs,” Propst said. “We're going to have a young tight end, true tight end. We'll have some flex tight end guys that'll give us some skill there. I'm not disappointed at all in our offensive skill. I think we have good offensive skill. Hopefully the quarterbacks will catch up with the schematic part of it and can be consistent. We've got to do a good job of not overloading him and trying to cram in six months of work into 11 weeks before we play.
“Hopefully, we'll bring him along in baby steps and get him comfortable to what he can do and sort of manage our offense, sort of a game-manager type of guy. I hate to say that but that may be what we are.”
Propst has a realistic mindset regarding his offense this season. He estimates that by the end of October, early November, the team will be running only 75% of the playbook.
“You can win with that. We will never get to the 100 percentile. It'll take about 21, 24 months to get the whole thing put in,” said Propst, who didn't meet his players for the first time until June 8 when the GHSA allowed teams to begin summer workouts.
“We've got weapons. Then you throw in the two really good running backs that I think are college football type players and then you throw in some other kids; we're four-deep at running back, which is an added plus. We had some really good running backs at Moultrie but I don't think we had the depth at running back like we have now.
“The key to us offensively is our quarterback, obviously, and the gelling, chemistry of our offensive line. I think four of them has got a lot of chemistry, so making that fifth guy fit with those four that are back. I feel pretty positive about it. Again, we just don't want to jump off and start so wild and crazy and throw the whole playbook out there. There's no way they can absorb our playbook this fall.”
