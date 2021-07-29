Mike Patrick wins 2021 Brent Cribb Distinguished Service Award

HAHIRA – The Valwood family is pleased to share that, coach Mike Patrick, was awarded the 2021 Brent Cribb Distinguished Service Award at the GISA Banquet this summer.
This award is the GISA's equivalent to being inducted into their Hall of Fame. Patrick will be re-joining the Valwood family this fall as the Associate Athletic Director, where he will oversee the basketball program, act as the varsity golf coach and assistant varsity softball coach. This year marks his 29th year of coaching and teaching in the GISA. The Valwood family is thrilled to have him back at Valwood.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.