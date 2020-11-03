HAHIRA—The Valwood Middle School Football team won the conference championship with a 28-8 victory over Southland Academy.  The win improved the Valiant's overall record to 5-1-1 on the season (4-0 in conference play).  

Mills Moorman, who led the Valiants all season on both sides of the ball, had another monster game rushing for 84 yards and a touchdown.

Wilkin Moritz also had a big game with 105 yards and two touchdowns. Matthew Kerrigan hauled in a 17 yard touchdown catch from Dax Womak.  

Womak also completed a pass to Marquis Fennell for a 2 point conversion and ran for one in as well.  Leading the way for the stingy Valwood defense was Moorman, Moritz, Grant Moss.

