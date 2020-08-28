Meet the Vikings: Meet and greet set for 6:30 p.m., Vikings season tickets on sale

Today, Lowndes Vikings head football coach Jamey DuBose, Band Director Jon Bowman and LHS Principal LeAnne McCall would like to invite all Viking fans to come to Martin Stadium to “Meet the 2020 Vikings.” This event begins at 6:30 p.m. and includes middle school, 9th grade, JV, and Varsity football players, JV and Varsity Cheerleaders, and the Georgia Bridgemen. Stadium gates will open at 5:30 pm and admission is free. Concessions and merchandise booths will be open.
Tickets for the season opening game at Archer High School on Saturday, Sept. 5 are on sale. Lowndes fans can purchase their tickets by visiting https://gofan.co/app/events/93152?schoolId=GA25424
Tickets will be limited for this game. An allotment of tickets have been set aside for Lowndes fans. This block of tickets will be reserved through the link above until Aug. 29. While additional tickets may be available the week of the game, all Viking fans are encouraged to purchase their tickets next week through this link.
Season tickets will go on sale Friday in conjunction with the “Meet the Vikings” event. Originally, seven (7) home games were scheduled and reserved seat season ticket packages would have been $65 each. However, the Vikings have lost one home game that they are working diligently to replace. The Vikings have already experienced delays and cancellations this football season and anticipate more in the future as well.
Due to the uncertainty, last year’s season ticket holders will be offered their same seats at the discounted rate of $50 per seat. When purchased, the ticket holder assumes all risks and there will be no refunds in the event of postponements, changes in dates/opponent, or cancellations. There will be no refunds for any reason.
As long-term season ticket holders, be aware of the fans sitting around you and make the best decision as to whether or not to purchase and attend Viking home games. If you choose not to purchase your tickets, they will still be available to next spring when tickets go on sale for the 2021 football season. Later on as the season progresses, season tickets not purchased will be sold on a season or game-by-game basis.
The hours of the ticket office will be different this year as we attempt not to disrupt the operation of the central office. Season tickets will go on sale in the ticket office at 4 p.m. today and the ticket office will remain open during the “Meet the Vikings” event. The ticket office will also be open on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Viking fans are encouraged to purchase tickets during these times.
Ticket office hours next week are as follows:
Today, Aug. 28 – Martin Stadium will open at 4 p.m. and remain open during the “Meet The Vikings” event
Saturday, Aug. 29 – 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 1 – 1 p.m. – 6 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 3 – 1 p.m. – 6 p.m.
Friday, September 4th – 9 a.m. – Noon
Fans should wear a mask when entering the building to purchase tickets and social distancing is required. Only one fan should enter the building for each purchase.
Masks on game day are requested when entering, exiting, and walking around the stadium. We understand masks may or may not be worn while in your seats and cheering on our Vikings. Wearing masks when moving about the stadium will help ensure we are able to complete the football season with fans in attendance.
