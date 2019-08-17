VALDOSTA –– The Annual Meet The Blazers event is scheduled Aug. 22 and Aug. 24, as the Valdosta State fall athletic season is right around the corner.
The 2019 Meet The Blazers will begin on Aug. 22 at 6 p.m. at The Complex with volleyball and second-year head coach, Kaleigh Zoucha . During the six o’clock hour, Zoucha and the 2019 Blazers will go over fundamental volleyball skills and then have stations for passing, serving, setting, hitting and defense. Registration for Meet The Blazers on Thursday for volleyball begins at 5:30 p.m.
This year, Zoucha will bring back Volleyball 101, beginning at 7 p.m. Volleyball 101 was introduced a couple of years ago at VSU, as anyone who is wanting to know more about the game of volleyball can come and hear about the sport. Zoucha will narrate a scrimmage match at 7 p.m. on Aug. 22, with a description of the rules and strategies of volleyball. Fans are encouraged to ask questions during the scrimmage. Both Meet The Blazers and Volleyball 101 are free. Following the scrimmage, the VSU volleyball players will sign autographs for people in attendance.
On Saturday, Aug. 24, the defending national champion Blazer football team will host its Meet The Blazers Event at Bazemore-Hyder Stadium. Registration begins at 9 a.m., and Meet The Blazers is scheduled for 10 a.m. First-year head coach Gary Goff and the Blazers will run drills and interact with the participants and will sign autographs at the end of the event. The Blazers will have a scrimmage which will start at approximately 8:15 a.m. and the Meet The Blazers kids’ activities will begin around 10 a.m. There will be games, autographs, drills, Cheerleaders, The Red Hots and more.
In addition to the
football activities on the field, the Red Hots and Cheerleaders will lead their Meet The Blazers portion under the video board in the West End Zone. The Red Hots and Cheerleaders will show participants stunts and cheers.
In the evening on August 24, the Valdosta State women’s soccer team will hold its Meet The Blazers at the Athletic Field House beginning at 6 p.m. with registration starting at 5:30 p.m. Third-year head coach Stephen Andrew and the Blazer women’s soccer team will run drills with the participants.
Zaxby’s will provide t-shirts for each participant and a Zaxby’s coupon at each Meet the Blazer event.
Interested participants in Meet The Blazers for each of the events can complete and bring with them the attached form at the top of this page during registration.
