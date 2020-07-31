Meadow Links GC in Fort Gaines, Ga., will be a great challenge for GAGP golfers.
Scheduled for Oct. 17, the links style course will be up for the taking for the GAGP Traditional competition –– a two-man team gross stableford format. The event is open to male amateur golfers 21 years old or older, flighted and tee assignments by age –– 21-49, 50-59 and 60-and-up.
The entry fee is $40 per man and $80 per team and includes golf/cart, range balls and awards. A $7000 optional player’s pot (based on a full field) will be offered at $70 per man and $140 per team and includes players pot, carry over skins, carry over closest-to-pin contests, random drawings, awards, prizes and a 19th hole. The deadline to enter is Sept. 18, 2020. Entry forms are available at Meadow Links GC or by contacting the GAGP (John Ungar) at (614) 441-3965 or email gaamateurgolfer@yahoo.com.
ABOUT THE COURSE
When Meadow Links first opened for play in 1998, Golf Digest ranked the course as “the nation’s sixth best new affordable public course.” Today, players who appreciate a links style layout will be challenged at Meadow Links. The course has been creatively woven into the gently rolling contours of the countryside, and architect Willard Byrd has designed a golf experience that rewards players with unique challenges and memorable views. The large greens offer subtle breaks. Lush green fairways are ribboned by long Bahia rough. Traps provide additional definition. Two large pecan trees and an old pear tree crown the hill behind the 10th green, where golfers can enjoy one of the finest views in the South.
Course Layout
Holes: 18 Yards: 7,007 Rating: 72.7 Slope: 133 Par: 72 Bunkers: 64
WELCOME TO GEORGE T. BAGBY STATE PARK AND LODGE
The George T. Bagby Lodge is a secluded retreat along the shores of the Walter F. George Lake (Lake Eufaula) in southwestern Georgia. Visitors enjoy championship golf, full-service conference facilities, and a wealth of recreational opportunities. A full range of accommodations includes lodge rooms, cabins, and suites.
Fishermen have easy access to a full service marina, and a scenic 48,000 acre lake that is home to trophy catches. Enjoy championship golf at Meadow Links, noted by Golf Digest on its opening as America’s sixth best new affordable public course.
For families, there is a nature trail, a private swimming pool, beach, tennis courts, beach volleyball, canoe rentals, picnic shelter and more. The lodge is in the heart of the George T. Bagby State Park, covering hundreds of acres in Georgia’s relaxing rolling hills. Enjoy classic Southern cooking in the Pilot House Grille restaurant. For corporate functions, retreats and small group meetings, the well-equipped facilities at George T. Bagby are ideal.
Come spend some special time on the relaxing shores of Walter F. George Lake (Lake Eufaula) and experience the warm hospitality of the George T. Bagby State Park & Lodge. Pontoon Boats are available for rent by the hour, the half-day or the full day. Call the lodge to reserve your boat rental today. There is also a Boat Ramp near the Marina for launching your own watercrafts. Gas is available for purchase in the Marina Store along with supplies to make your day on the lake ideal.
