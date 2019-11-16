ADEL – In a game filled with inclement weather, a saturated field and very little offense, Friday night's first-round Class AAA playoff game between Cook and Windsor Forest was decided on special teams. Cook senior Kenneth Mathis blocked a Windsor punt attempt, scooped it up at the 20-yard line and rumbled for the go-ahead touchdown to give the Hornets a 7-6 lead late in the fourth quarter.
The Knights attempted a 31-yard field goal with 30 seconds left but it sailed wide left as Cook (4-7) earned a second-round matchup at Greater Atlanta Christian next week.
“I wish I could tell you what all these guys went through this week. We had some guys step away from us, didn't want to be here anymore. But that's the kind of guys I want to coach right there, the guys that won't quit,” said Cook coach Jamie Rodgers, pointing to his players who were celebrating with the home crowd after the game. “The weather conditions were horrible for what we do. I'm just proud of the kids. It's very exciting.”
The Knights maintained a 6-0 lead most of the second half. But late in the fourth quarter, faced with a fourth and six at their own 36, the Knights attempted a punt but allowed Mathis to come in untouched to block the kick.
“We hadn't put Kenny there all year. On Wednesday we always go punt block for 10 or 12 minutes, set up what we like. On Tuesday afternoon I went to Kenny and said, 'Kenny, we haven't blocked one all year. We haven't even been close. Will you go do it? Will you go get it?'” Rodgers said. “He said, 'Coach, you know I'll do whatever I can.' We set it up. We hit the pick perfectly with our freshman (Nick Goodwin). He picked the last guy on the line of scrimmage perfectly. Kenny went in there and blocked it and then he's a good enough athlete to scoop it.”
The special teams touchdown was needed since the Hornets struggled with offensive miscues in Knights territory.
A holding penalty negated a long run by Jamarion Walker on Cook's second drive that would have set the Hornets offense inside the 20-yard line. Instead the Hornets were forced to punt.
In the second half, the Hornets drove deep inside Knights territory again. Walker, who finished with a game-high 138 rushing yards, powered around the right side for a 21-yard scamper towards the goal line but was hit by a defender at the pylon. The ball popped out and the officials ruled a touchback, giving possession back to the Knights.
On Cook's ensuing possession, the Hornets drove to the 6. But a fumble on a bad snap and an interception on fourth down kept the Hornets out of the end zone.
Rain throughout the day made for difficult playing conditions for both offenses. Cook finished with 165 yards compared to 189 for Windsor Forest.
