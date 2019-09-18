MOULTRIE –– Golf Club of Cairo golfer Sonny Marshall's consistent play earned him his second championship of the year in the Georgia Amateur Golf Promotions Michelob Ultra Blitz held a Sunset Country Club in Moultrie, Ga.
Marshall wasted no time posting a birdie on Hole 1, 1 par 4. On Hole 6, a 146 par 3, he posted a par and won the Michelob Ultra Closest to the Pin Challenge. He continued with a par 4 on Hole 7 and a par 4 on Hole 8 No. 1 handicap hole.
Making the turn, Marshall was four points up on fellow Golf Club of Cairo members Billy Walden and Ted Lynch.
Marshall play continued on the back side, posting a birdie No. 4 on Hole 17 par 5 to seal the deal –– posting a plus-10 in points. He added frosting on the cake with three skins. Finishing 2nd was Jerome Martin also of Golf Club of Cairo posting a plus 9 while having 2 skins. Rounding out the top 8 point makers was Golf Club of Cairo member Billy Walden 3rd over taking the points leader by 8 points. Ted Lynch of the Golf Club of Cairo finished 4th followed by Louie Chastain of Golf Club of Cairo 5th David Beals 6th Jeff Freedman 7 th and 1 skin each both from Golf Club of Thomasville, Georgia and 8th John Ungar Golf Club of Valdosta. Golf Club of Cairo continued it’s interclub lead posting 400 points Golf Club of Thomasville 300 points Golf Club of Valdosta 200 points and Golf Club of Savannah zero points.
The October Blitz is scheduled for Quincy Country Club in Quincy Florida Oct. 10. Interested golfers should contact Georgia Amateur Golf Promotions (John Ungar) at (614) 441-3965 or e-mail gaamateurgolfer@yahoo.com.
2020 Membership drive starts Oct. 1 through Jan. 31. Normal fee is $60 annually and 2-for-1 membership special is $30 each.
Upcoming events include GAGP Georgia City Amateur Championship Nov. 9 at Little Ocmulgee GC in McRae, Ga.
GAGP Holiday Golf Classic Dec. 14 at Circle Stone CC in Adel, Ga.
Please contact Georgia Amateur Golf Promotions (John Ungar) at (614) 441-3965 or e-mail gaamateurgolfer@yahoo.com for additional information, membership applications and entry forms.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.