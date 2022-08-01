DASHER – The Georgia Christian Generals marched to a region championship last year. What's next for a program entering its fourth year under head coach Chuck Knapp? If experience is any indication, the Generals are primed for another breakthrough season.
Georgia Christian returns nine starters on offense and defense from a team that won GISA Region 6-AA and posted a five-game winning streak.
“I think our offensive and defensive lines, all of those guys have returned. We had some really good play up front, especially,” Knapp said. “We were in the final four last year, so all of those guys got really good experience. We're returning a lot of guys that have been playing for a while. There's a lot of experience out there both from that 12th grade group and 11th grade group. The 10th grade group is a big group, too. They're going to be chipping in as well.”
One of those juniors is quarterback Tanner Rayfield. He is one of the candidates to replace Mike Miller at signal-caller, the Generals' biggest question mark heading into the season.
“Obviously, your quarterback is one you're always going to focus on. We had a senior at quarterback last year. He did so good for us. Last year, again because of our growth, we actually had beaten a lot of teams by significant amounts,” Knapp said. “The quarterbacks that are going to be stepping up this year actually got playing time last year. They've got a little bit of experience so it's not as drastic of a shock when you're putting in a new quarterback.”
The team's returning experience and talent in the trenches should provide adequate protection for whoever is leading the offense this year. They'll also have a plethora of offensive weapons to work with as well.
“They're going to be really well protected. We worked really hard on a running game last year. All of the running backs are coming back,” Knapp added. “The pressure of being a spread quarterback won't be so tough this year and they can take their time and do some different things with it.”
Returning senior Seth Copeland was an all-state performer at wide receiver and linebacker, totaling 1,800 yards of offense. Knapp's son, Austin Knapp, returns for his senior year after an all-conference season at running back and defensive back. Benji Galindo started as a freshman at wide receiver last season.
Georgia Christian will open the season at home on Aug. 19 against Flint River Academy.
Clint Thompson is a special contributor to the Valdosta Daily Times.
