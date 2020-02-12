VALDOSTA –– In a resurgent season for the Valdosta Wildcats boys basketball team, six players earned All-Region 1-6A honors this week, the school announced Tuesday.
Senior guard Ricky Brown was named Region Player of the Year while head coach Darrell Lockhart earned Coach of the Year honors in his first season with the 'Cats.
Senior guard Allin Floyd and junior Melvin Smith Jr. highlighted the All-Region Team as First Team selections. Junior point guard Dorrien Douglas made Second Team All-Region.
Rounding out the All-Region selections, junior Stanley Haliburton Jr. and senior big man Xavier Jones garnered Honorable Mention All-Region honors.
The 'Cats have won three straight games after thumping region rival Lee County 72-45 in the Region 1-6A Championship game this past Saturday. Valdosta opens the Class 6A State Playoffs this Saturday, Feb. 15 against Grovetown (Region 3-6A) at 4:30 p.m.
