VALDOSTA –– Five Valdosta High girls basketball players are headed to the next level.
Seniors Jayla Cody, Ja'Mya Johnson, Amiya Allen, Tamara Ellis and Ja'Nya Ferguson each signed letters of intent with colleges during a ceremony Thursday morning.
Cody, a 6-foot-1 post player, signed with Division I Central Arkansas. Cody committed to the school May 5 and followed through with her commitment Thursday.
A First Team All-Region 1-6A selection, Cody averaged 7.5 points, 7.8 rebounds, 2.4 blocks and 2.4 steals per game along with 1.7 assists for the Wildcats last season.
“For one, they had the major I wanted,” Cody said of Central Arkansas. “They’re one of the top schools in the country in physical therapy, which is what I want to major in. The scholarship they offered would pay for all four years and a fifth year if I needed it. ... When I went up there, it just felt like a home away from home.
"It means a lot because I know that with everything going on, for me to even be able to do this is a great thing. It's just a special moment."
Cody also spoke about the biggest lesson she learned in her four years as a Wildcat.
"Always be yourself," Cody said. "Work hard in everything and be a good person. If you're a good person, people gravitate towards you and will be that good person towards you as well."
Johnson –– the team's scoring, assists and steals leader –– signed with Clayton State University. The reigning Region 1-6A Player of the Year averaged 15.1 points, 4.1 steals, 3.6 rebounds and 3.0 assists for the Lady ‘Cats last season. The 5-foot-6 guard also buried a team-leading 81 three-pointers.
In addition to leading the 'Cats to a school-record 28-3 record this season, Johnson also joined the 1,000-point club –– doing so in just three seasons as a consistent contributor for the Lady 'Cats.
"There's been a lot of emotions," Johnson said after signing. "I was ready for this day. My high school career has been fun all four years. I'm going to miss playing in high school.
"(Clayton State) told me it's going to be the same as playing in high school –– fast-paced. They just want me to come in and pick up on the game fast. Basically, I've just got to come in prepared."
Allen, along with Ferguson, will be heading to Fort Valley State this Fall.
Also a First Team All-Region performer, Allen was a steady two-way contributor off the bench last season –– averaging 6.4 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.7 steals per contest in 29 games. The 5-foot-6 combo guard scored in double figures seven times, including a season-best 15 points twice during the regular season.
"She came to us her junior year and she had to play JV," head coach E.A. Wilcox said of Allen. "I was really upset she had to play JV. I wish she would've played varsity, but she played JV and she did a very good job for us on junior varsity. Then the next season, she was able to come to varsity and give us everything she had."
Allen said of her signing, "It means the world because if you asked me two years ago if I would be signing, I would not have guessed that I would be signing today. It's really just a momentous occasion."
Ferguson, a 5-foot-9 wing, was also a contributor off the bench for the Lady ‘Cats. She scored a season-high 10 points in a game against West Florida High on Dec. 20, 2019.
Like Allen, Ferguson has an interest in majoring in criminal justice at Fort Valley State and has been dual-enrolled to get a head start on her academics for the fall.
Ferguson expressed gratitude for being able to sign a scholarship during the COVID-19 pandemic as well as being rewarded for her time at VHS.
"It's great to have this type of event with everything going on," Ferguson said. "It's great to know that all I did at Valdosta High School was appreciated and it's monumental to go to the next level. ... I learned to honor Valdosta wherever I go. Wherever we play, we win with respect and we lose with respect. I learned respect, hard work and to never give up."
Ellis, whom Wilcox affectionately refers to as the team's jokester, signed her letter of intent to attend Andrew College in Cuthbert, Ga.
The 5-foot-3 senior was fifth on the team in steals per game at 2.3 and shot 46% on two-point field goals this season.
Ellis joins Brooks County guard Adreanna Dennis as the team's newest signees from the area.
"It's been a good four years," Wilcox said of Ellis' career. "The first time I saw her play at Newbern Middle, I liked her because she gave all effort, full speed, playing defense and attacking the rim –– that's what she does. Off the court, she's silly to death. But on the court, she gives maximum effort."
Ellis spoke about the opportunity to extend her playing career and being noticed by Andrew College head coach Cayla Moore.
"It's a big opportunity," Ellis said. "I'm blessed. I feel like I'm blessed to receive this opportunity and I'm going to take advantage of it. I've never been in a position like this –– being honored for something I do. Being noticed...it just makes me want to go harder. I'm grateful for it and I'm thankful for it."
