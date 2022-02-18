VALDOSTA – Farrar stole the ball.
Down by a point and needing a stop with 7.1 seconds left, Valdosta State graduate center Kwajelin Farrar stole the inbounds pass near mid-court and quickly fired ahead to a streaking Tamiya Francis for the game-winning layup with .8 seconds remaining to lift the Blazers past the No. 25 Lee Flames 52-51 Thursday night.
The result seemed improbable just moments earlier as the Flames’ Haley Schubert calmly sank two free throws to take a 51-50 lead with 15 seconds remaining. Following a 30-second timeout by the Blazers, the ball was bobbled and fumbled out of bounds by Delaney Bernard – giving the ball back to the Flames with 7.1 seconds left.
With freshman Taylor Searcey pressuring Morgan Carbaugh’s inbounds pass, Farrar aggressively denied Hannah Garrett and ended up deflecting and stealing the pass for her third steal of the night and dishing her lone assist to Francis for the winning basket.
“They were trying to throw it high, but as soon as (Carbaugh) let it go, I knew it was mine,” Farrar said.
Farrar led the Blazers with 16 points and five rebounds while Searcey poured in 14 points on 7 of 11 shooting with eight rebounds off the VSU bench. Francis, a sophomore from Toronto, Ontario, finished with 11 points, six rebounds and three assists in the win.
As a team, the Blazers struggled finding the basket – shooting just 35.7% from the floor, 1 of 15 from 3-point range and 11 of 21 from the free throw line.
In a game where both teams combined for 37 turnovers, the Blazers simply found a way according to head coach Deandra Schirmer.
“We talk about it all the time. The first thing we do with film is we talk about winning plays – little plays that make a huge difference in the game,” Schirmer said. “There were so many times where we were diving on the floor for a loose ball or we’re getting an extra rebound, making hustle plays where we’re outworking somebody and it just added up for us.
“We talked about if we can’t find a way, make a way. Tonight, we weren’t hitting shots and we had to find a way and make a way and that was something I was very proud of our group for – staying in, digging in and finding a way to win.”
Carbaugh led the Flames with 16 points, 12 coming from beyond the arc as the junior knocked down 4 of 7 triples in the game.
Lee made just 18 of 48 field goals (37.5%) and converted on 9 of 29 3-point attempts as they committed 21 turnovers on the night.
Led by Farrar and Searcey, the Blazers outscored the Flames 32-12 in the paint to claim their sixth consecutive win.
“We knew it was coming and all those games before this (winning streak) was prepping us for this moment,” Schirmer said. “No matter if we’re up by 30 or whatever, we’re learning every single time and I feel like that experience has paid off for us. The poise and composure of our group – we have a veteran group and it really showed tonight.”
With the win, the VSU women locked up a GSC Tournament berth and a the right to host the quarterfinal game March 1. The Blazers will be the No. 2 seed in the tournament. After blowing leads in losses at Benedict and Union prior to their current winning streak, Schirmer believes Thursday’s win proves her team has turned a corner from those heartbreaks.
“It’s taught us everything that we need. There’s a lot of teams that plateau around this time of year. They reach their capacity as far as their capabilities. For us, we talk about how we’ve got to get better every single day. They’re not losses if they’re lessons, and we’ve learned a lot in those lessons in those close games.”
Lee men 67
VSU 58
The Valdosta State men (11-13, 7-10 GSC) didn’t fare as well in the nightcap, losing their fourth straight game by a score of 67-58 Thursday night.
Though the Blazers found some success defensively, the same could not be said for their offense as they shot just 35% from the floor and misfired on 19 of their 25 3-point attempts.
Without the spacing provided by effective 3-point shooting, the Flames packed the paint and forced any Blazer that forayed into the paint to play in a crowd of maroon jerseys much of the night.
“When you don’t make any 3s, they have no reason to leave,” Blazers head coach Mike Helfer said candidly. “They’re going to stay in there. And if you struggle from the 3-point line, why would (the opponent) ever leave the paint and let our big guys go to work in there? That’s why it was so crowded.”
The Blazers trailed by as many as 12 points in the second half.
Though they managed to cut the Flames’ lead down to 57-52: on a pair of free throws from Mike Cole with 5:01 to play, that would be as close as they would get the rest of the way.
The Blazers held the Flames to 37.5% shooting in the first half, but saw the visitors shoot 52% after halftime.
“We haven’t had a signature offensive spurt in long time,” Blazers head coach Mike Helfer said after the game. “That’s just a fact. Another fact is that we’ve been getting better and better and better defensively in the half court. I think Lee would probably say they made us earn most everything. We just couldn’t get into any offensive rhythm and it’s been like that for a while.”
Lee’s Jayce Willingham scored 15 points to lead all scorers. Willingham also pulled down eight rebounds with two blocks in the game. Quay Kennedy had 14 points and nine rebounds while Michael McGuirk chipped in with 11 points and eight rebounds in the win.
Redshirt junior Cam Hamilton paced the Blazers with 12 points and two steals off the bench. Jacolbey Owens added 11 points, five rebounds, four assists and two steals while Cole finished with 11 points on 4 of 9 shooting. Junior Mohamed Fofana narrowly missed a double-double Thursday, finishing with nine points and 10 rebounds. Maurice Gordon added eight points, five rebounds and five blocks in the loss.
“They made a couple 3s in the second half and they shot 52%, but of the 52%, probably six of the field goals were putbacks on offensive rebounds,” Helfer said. “It’s just the way the game is. Everybody says you win with defense. You do win with defense, but you also have to have offense to win and that’s something we’re trying to figure out. It’s been frustrating, but it has not affected our effort and that’s a credit to our guys.”
With their fourth straight loss, the Blazers now find themselves on the outside looking in at the eighth seed for the upcoming GSC Tournament. The sliding Blazers sit ninth in the standings at 7-10, just behind current No. 8 seed Alabama Huntsville at 8-8.
As his team continues to struggle offensively with three games remaining, Helfer and the VSU coaching staff admittedly already have their sights set on getting better for next season.
“We’re taking it one game at a time,” Helfer said. “We’ve talked a lot about...this is the start of a 13-month season because we have everybody back. Whether we play these next three games and then get to play in the tournament or not, we’re already thinking about what we can do to get better as we approach 2022-23.
“That may seem like a long way away, but we open up November 5th in that preseason challenge next season. We’re already talking about that with our guys and I think that’s why you see the effort staying at such a high level because they know that we’re already talking about the future.”
UP NEXT
Valdosta State hosts Shorter Saturday with the women’s game set for 2 p.m. followed by the men’s game at 4 p.m. After Saturday, both teams wrap up the regular season on the road at Alabama Huntsville on Feb. 22 before the regular season finale Feb. 26 at rival West Georgia.
Shane Thomas is the sports editor at the Valdosta Daily Times.
