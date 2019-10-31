Main event: No. 1 Vikings, No. 3 Packers set to square off in region title bout

VALDOSTA—Joe Wilson Field at Sonny Martin Stadium is in for a heavyweight championship battle.
No. 1 Lowndes (9-0, 2-0 Region 1-7A) and No. 3 Colquitt County (8-1, 2-0 Region 1-7A) are set to face off for the region title in a battle between the two best schools in South Georgia and potentially the state.
In last year’s contest, the Packers beat Lowndes 40-6 in Moultrie to clinch the region championship, en route to their class championship finale appearance.
“We’ve got to get some get back this year,” senior receiver Ghetti Brown said. “They beat the brakes off us last year. We were just a young team. They had a lot of great players but this year I feel like we’re well-developed. If our defense does their job and offense does our jobs, we’re going to put up numbers.”
Lowndes enters the contest undefeated after a grueling opening schedule that included state champions from two states, highly-ranked teams, dynamic players, crafty quarterbacks and astute coaches.
Colquitt’s only blemish came from a last-second field goal miss that doomed them against Valdosta at Bazemore-Hyder Stadium, but have steamrolled opponents otherwise.
They outscored region opponents Tift and Camden 86-24, and are averaging 39.5 points per contest behind a dynamic offense.
Jaycee Harden, the top passer in the region, has compiled season totals of 155-of-235 for 2,504 yards and 32 touchdowns.
The Packers are responsible for four of the six receiving leaders in the region: Lemeke Brockington (leading the region in receptions and yards), Tahj Sanders, Tyler Walker and Daijun Edwards.
Edwards is one of the top running backs in the state with his mix of power, speed and overall playmaking ability. He’s the second-leading rusher in the region, churning 777 yards on the ground so far this season.
Lowndes sophomore quarterback, Jacurri Brown, is the the top rusher in the region. Brown has rushed for 901 yards on 119 attempts with 11 touchdowns this season.
In recent weeks he’s used his passing game to bolster the Vikings, despite his playmaking abilities with his legs.
Brown has completed 23-of-35 passes in region competition for 320 yards and two touchdowns.
It has added an extra dimension to the Viking offense and might give them the best chance against Colquitt.
“We’ve got to beat Colquitt,” Brown said after the win against Camden last Friday. “We’ve got to win the region championship. I’ve never been on an undefeated team, so let’s do it.”
The edge all season for the Vikings has been the Concrete Curtain.
Lowndes’ defense is allowing less than eight points per outing and are on a collision course with a Colquitt team that averages nearly 40 points per game.
The strength of the defense comes from their pass rushers and run stoppers up front impacting each play.
The last time the Vikings played a team as touted—in a rivalry that’s as deeply routed—it resulted in a shutout of Valdosta, and Tate Rodemaker being hobbled because of the hits by the Concrete Curtain.
“It’s the most important game because it’s the next one,” defensive coordinator Byron Slack said on Wednesday after practice. “It’s just for a little bit of something. We’re just going to go out there and do what we’ve done in the weeks past. Just try to line up, be where we’re supposed to be and play hard. Harder than we did last week.”
The importance of the game cannot be downplayed. It’s more than just another region championship for the victor.
It’s for the pride of South Georgia.
The pride of two counties.
And further, domination of the state.
“Just prepare—don’t forget last year,” head coach Randy McPherson said on his message to players. “Just prepare and be ready to play. That’s what we try to do but our kids have really prepared well the last several weeks. (Colquitt's) going to be real hard to beat but our boys are ready for them. I promise you that.”
Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. at Martin Stadium.
