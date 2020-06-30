VALDOSTA –– Valdosta State Director of Athletics, Herb Reinhard, announced Monday the hiring of Lonnie Maddox as the Blazers' new Head Strength and Conditioning Coach.
"My family and I are beyond excited and honored to join the Blazer family as the new Head Strength and Conditioning Coach," Maddox said. "This is family with a winning tradition, and I can't wait to be a part and help develop the student-athletes to compete at the highest level possible."
Maddox comes to Titletown from NCAA Division I Alcorn State, where he has served as the Head Strength and Conditioning Coach since February, 2017. While working with the Braves, Maddox helped the football program achieve back-to-back Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) Championships and a pair of appearances in the Celebration Bowl in 2018 and 2019. In conference play, the Braves went 19-4 with Maddox as the strength and conditioning coach in three seasons.
"I'm excited about Lonnie joining our Blazer team," Reinhard said. "He is passionate about helping our student-athletes reach their athletic potential and supporting them in their academic endeavors as well. Alcorn State has had considerable success during Lonnie's tenure there. Our strength and conditioning program is an important part of our success and I know Lonnie will continue that."
Not only did Maddox help elevate the football program, but the softball program also won SWAC East Division titles in 2017 and 2018, while the women's tennis team made back-to-back appearances in the SWAC Championship. Maddox also worked closely with Sterling Shippy from the football program who signed as an undrafted free agent with the Indianapolis Colts in 2019.
Maddox came to Alcorn State after spending the 2016 season at the University of South Carolina where he was an intern strength coach. He also served as an assistant strength coach for a year-and-a-half at NCAA Division I Troy University.
He graduated from Troy in 2008, earning a bachelor of science degree in sport and fitness management. Maddox then earned his master's degree in exercise science from Auburn Montgomery in December, 2015.
Maddox is a certified strength and conditioning specialist with the National Strength and Conditioning Association (NSCA), and a Level I sports performance coach with the USAW weightlifting.
He is married to his wife Jessica and they have one son Alik.
