MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Valdosta State men’s tennis junior Luca Mack won the ITA South Region Men’s Singles Championship Monday morning with a 7-5, 7-5 victory over Alejandro Ibanez Gallego of Barry.
Mack capped an outstanding tournament as he, paired with teammate Rodrigo Carvalho, won the doubles regional title last fall and finished runner-up in the doubles portion of the 2021 ITA Fall Nationals. The duo earned ITA All-America honors this past season, while Mack also earned ITA Singles All-America accolades.
Mack now will advance to the ITA Fall National Championships on Oct. 13-16 in Rome, Ga. The Blazers have had two national doubles champions in 2001 with Tobias Huning/Marco Borges and in 2011 with Christian Hansen/Luis Loefler.
The Emmendingen, Germany, native, opened the singles portion with a win over Mario Garoz of Florida Southern, 6-3, 6-4. He then won over West Alabama star Nuutti Jokinen, 7-5, 6-2 and then defeated Titouan Le Maout of Auburn Montgomery, 6-3, 6-0 in the quarterfinals. Mack earned a spot in Monday’s final with a 6-2, 6-4 win over Saint Leo’s Tao Castillo. He then downed Barry’s Alejandro Ibanez Gallego, 7-5, 7-5 for the title.
Sophomore Lamar Bartley reached the round of 32 with a win over Charles Wallace of Spring Hill College, 6-1, 7-6, while he lost to Emiliano Elazarrazaz of Delta State, 6-1, 6-4. Junior Christian Wedel battled back for a 4-6, 6-3 (10-7) win over Alvar Diaz Rodrigo of Embry-Riddle. He then defeated Gianmarco Amastiste of Lynn, 0-6, 6-4 (11-9), earning a spot in the round of 16. Wedel then lost to Joe Jarvis of Mississippi College, 3-6, 6-3 (4-10) in the round of 16.
Senior Christian Felline downed Nick Hartmann of Montevallo, 6-3, 6-3, in the round of 64 and lost to Ibanez Gallego, 6-1, 4-6 (10-8) in the round of 32.
In doubles for the men, Mack and Bartley won in the round of 32 over Chris Fok Kow and Braun Simo of Florida Southern, 8-6, before falling to Embry-Riddle duo of Fernando Alonso and Alvaro Diaz Rodrigo, 8-5 in the round of 16.
West Florida’s duo of Tomas Desarrega/Facundo Bermejo downed Wedel/Felline in the round of 32, 8-4. Wedel/Felline lost to Jojo Sandoz/Juan Ycaza of Christian Brothers in the consolation bracket round of 16.
On the women’s side, Blazer newcomer Olivia Pezo reached the round of 32 with a win over Polina Ligay of Rollins in the round of 64, 6-2, 6-2, before falling to Nova Southeastern’s Eva Goncharov, 6-4, 6-7 (6-8), 10-4. Sophomores Anastasiia Vorobiova and Natalie Kohoutkova both lost in singles in the round of 64, as did VSU newcomer Kayla Greco. Vorobiova reached the quarterfinal round of the consolation bracket, falling 7-5, 6-4 to Hardija Vidnere of West Alabama.
In doubles, both tandems lost in the round of 32, but Kohoutkova/Pezo won in the round of 16 over Emma Koch/Danielle Day of Spring Hill and lost to Matina Ujdur/Ashleigh Simes of Lee, 8-1.
Below are all of the VSU results from the ITA South Regional:
Men’s Singles Main Draw
Round of 64
Lamar Bartley def. Charles Wallace (Spring Hill College) 6-1, 7-6
Christian Wedel def. Alvaro Diaz Rodrigo (Embry-Riddle) 4-6, 6-3 (10-7)
Christian Felline def. Nick Hartmann (Montevallo) 6-3, 6-3
Luca Mack def. Mario Garoz (Florida Southern) 6-3, 6-4
Round of 32
Christian Wedel def. Gianmarco Amastiste (Lynn) 0-6, 6-4 (11-9)
Emiliano Elazarrazaz (Delta State) def. Lamar Bartley 6-1, 6-4
Alejandro Ibanez Gallego (Barry) def. Christian Felline 6-1, 4-6 (10-8)
Luca Mack def. Nuutti Jokinen (West Alabama) 7-5, 6-2
Round of 16
Joe Jarvis (Mississippi College) def. Christian Wedel 6-3, 3-6 (10-4)
Luca Mack def. Titouan Le Maout (Auburn Montgomery) 6-3, 6-0
Quarterfinals
Luca Mack def. Vincent Thiel (Saint Leo) 7-5, 6-3
Semifinals
Luca Mack def. Tao Castillo (Saint Leo) 6-2, 6-4
Final
Luca Mack def. Alejandro Ibanez Gallego (Barry) 7-5, 7-5
Men’s Doubles Main Draw
Round of 32
Tomas Descarrega/Facundo Bermejo (West Florida) def. Christian Wedel/Christian Felline 8-4
Luca Mack/Lamar Bartley def. Chris Fok Kow/Juan Braun Simo (Florida Southern) 8-6
Round of 16
Fernando Alonso/Alvaro Diaz Rodrigo (Embry-Riddle) def. Luca Mack/Lamar Bartley 8-5
Men’s Doubles Consolation
Round of 16
Jojo Sandoz/Juan Ycaza (Christian Brothers) def. Christian Wedel/Christian Felline 8-4
Women’s Singles Main Draw
Round of 128
Anastasiia Vorobiova – Bye
Natalie Kohoutkova def. Beatriz Costa (Christian Brothers) 6-1, 4-6 (10-6)
Round of 64
Natalie Espinal (Nova Southeastern) def. Natalie Kohoutkova 6-2 7-6
Olivia Pezo def. Polina Ligay (Rollins) 6-2, 6-2
Zofia Podbiol (Lynn) def. Anastasiia Vorobiova 7-6, 1-6 (10-4)
Ixaso Blanco Fernandez De leceta (Embry-Riddle) def. Kayla Greco 6-1, 6-0
Round of 32
Eva Goncharov (Nova Southeastern) def. Olivia Pezo 6-4, 6-7 (6-8), (10-4)
Women’s Singles Consolation
Round of 32
Anastasiia Vorobiova def. Fleur Verkujil (Christian Brothers) 7-5, 7-5
Laia Pasini (Stetson) def. Kayla Greco 6-2, 6-4
Round of 16
Anastasiia Vorobiova def. Emma Koch (Spring Hill College), 6-4, 6-4
Quarterfinals
Hardija Vidnere (West Alabama) def. Anastasiia Vorobiova, 7-5, 6-4
Women’s Doubles Main Draw
Round of 32
Hardija Vidnere/Ming Deewajee (West Alabama) def. Natalie Kohoutkova/Olivia Pezo, 8-4
Sara Yigin/Aline Midori (West Florida) def. Kayla Greco/Anastasiia Vorobiova, 8-3
Women’s Doubles Consolation
Round of 16
Natalie Kohoutkova/Olivia Pezo def. Danielle Day/Emma Koch (Spring Hill College) 8-4
Erin Yaroshuk/Polina Vlasova (Rollins) def. Kayla Greco/Anastasiia Vorobiova 8-3
Quarterfinals
Matina Ujdur/Ashleigh Simes (Lee) def. Natalie Kohoutkova/Olivia Pezo, 8-1
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.