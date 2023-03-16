Mack named GSC Player of the Week

VALDOSTA – Valdosta State junior men’s tennis standout Luca Mack was named Gulf South Conference Men’s Tennis Player of the Week, the conference office announced.
Mack is off to a 13-1 start this year in singles and is the top-ranked singles player in NCAA Division II. Last week, he defeated No. 52-ranked Ilari Vesanen of West Alabama 6-1, 6-2, while he and junior Rodrigo Carvalho dispatched UWA’s top duo of Lucas Hammond and Wilson Igbinovia, 6-1 in doubles as the Blazers handed No. 8 UWA a 4-3 loss. Mack also played doubles in a 6-0 team victory over Tuskegee with Carvalho, winning 6-0.
This spring, Mack is 4-0 in singles at the top spot in the lineup and he and Carvalho are 4-1 in doubles. The No. 3-ranked Blazers host Montevallo on Friday morning at 10 a.m., at the VSU Tennis Complex.
This is Mack’s first weekly honor of the season and the first for VSU.
