VALDOSTA – For the second-straight year, Valdosta State juniors Luca Mack and Rodrigo Carvalho were named ITA All-Americans, the organization announced Tuesday. Mack earned All-America status in both singles and doubles, while Carvalho earned the honor in doubles.
Mack, a native of Emmendingen, Germany, finished the season 25-2 in singles and was No. 2 nationally. This season, Mack was named Gulf South Conference Men's Tennis Champion Scholar-Athlete, GSC Men's Tennis Player of the Year and VSU Male Athlete of the Year, while he earned Second Team Academic All-America accolades as selected by College Sports Communicators. In addition, he earned GSC Top Ten honors and was a finalist for the Commissioner's Trophy, which is the highest individual honor the GSC bestows.
The duo helped lead VSU to a 21-1 record, a Gulf South Conference regular season, league tournament title and a national semifinal finish.
Last season, Mack was 20-6 in singles and 19-10 in doubles as he and Carvalho finished the season No. 1 nationally with a 16-5 record together. The tandem reached the championship match of the ITA Cup in the Fall, losing to Columbus State duo of Tomaso Schold and Pietro Martinetti, 7-5, 2-6, 1-6.
In 2021, Mack went 10-4 in singles and 7-1 in GSC play, while he was 9-6 in doubles and 6-2 in conference play.
Mack earned GSC Academic Honor Roll accolades each year, along with Academic All-GSC in 2022. He is 55-12 all-time in singles for the Blazers and 23-3 in GSC play, while he is 49-18 in doubles and 21-5 in league play.
In doubles, Mack and Carvalho, a native of Sao Paulo, Brazil, went 20-1 this season and finished third nationally this season. Carvalho, finished 14-2 in singles for 36th nationally. Carvalho also was a first team all-conference selection this season for the second-straight year.
The criteria for earning ITA All-America honors is finishing in the top 20 of the final ITA singles ranking and/or in the top ten of the final ITA doubles rankings.
