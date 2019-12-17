VALDOSTA –– Longtime Lowndes head coach Randy McPherson announced his retirement on Tuesday morning at a team meeting.
McPherson has been the coach of the Vikings since 2002 and was responsible for eight region championships and three state titles.
Lowndes County Schools released a statement from McPherson on Tuesday morning.
“I would like to thank the Lowndes community for having me as their coach the last 18 seasons. I have decided to retire from coaching after 37 years in coaching, I made this decision before the season began but I did not want it to be a distraction,” McPherson said. “I will always be a Viking. I plan to give some time back to my wife that I owe her. God Bless.”
The Vikings were led to consecutive 10-win seasons over the last four years, a 2019 undefeated regular season and state runner-up finish.
McPherson is the all-time winningest coach at Lowndes with a 181-46 record and has never had a sub .500 record in his coaching career.
Prior to coaching at Lowndes, McPherson was the head coach of Madison County where he compiled a 71-9 record during his six-year tenure.
McPherson led Madison to six consecutive district championships and won the state championship in 2001.
He holds the honor of being the only head coach to win state championships in Florida and Georgia.
