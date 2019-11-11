Lowndes wrestling places first in home tournament

Lowndes High School wrestlers finished first at their first home tournament of the season.
Varsity Placers
106 Ethan McCullough 1st
113 Hunter McCullough 1st
120 Dominic DiTomasso 1st
120 Dominik Medina 3rd
126 Ethan Gilbert 3rd
132 Andrew Adams 1st
145 Matthew Frech 2nd
152 Canyon Hebb 1st
160 Zach Williams 1st
170 Gareth Cheney 1st
220 Peyton Gunn 1st
285 Alex Cardenas 2nd
JV Placers
113 Braedon Hodges 1st
120 Hunter Price 2nd
126 Colby Beckham 1st
126 Kevin Maloney 3rd
132 Jacob Gallegos 1st
132 Donnette Bergeron 2nd
138 Theo Mitchell 1st
138 Chris Barnes 3rd
160 William Greene 2nd
170 Gareth Cheney 1st
220 Nolan Harbeson 1st
