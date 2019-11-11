Lowndes wrestling places first in home tournament

Submitted ReportLowndes High School wrestlers finished first at their first home tournament of the season.

Lowndes High School wrestlers finished first at their first home tournament of the season.

Varsity Placers

106 Ethan McCullough 1st 

113 Hunter McCullough 1st 

120 Dominic DiTomasso 1st 

120 Dominik Medina 3rd 

126 Ethan Gilbert 3rd 

132 Andrew Adams 1st 

145 Matthew Frech 2nd 

152 Canyon Hebb 1st 

160 Zach Williams 1st 

170 Gareth Cheney 1st 

220 Peyton Gunn 1st 

285 Alex Cardenas 2nd 

JV Placers

113 Braedon Hodges 1st 

120 Hunter Price 2nd 

126 Colby Beckham 1st 

126 Kevin Maloney 3rd 

132 Jacob Gallegos 1st 

132 Donnette Bergeron 2nd 

138 Theo Mitchell 1st 

138 Chris Barnes 3rd 

160 William Greene 2nd 

170 Gareth Cheney 1st 

220 Nolan Harbeson 1st

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sponsored

Recommended for you