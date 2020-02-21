The Lowndes High School Wrestling team recently placed 6th at the GHSA 7-A State Championships.
Lowndes Wrestling qualified 6 Viking wrestlers for the tournament. Qualifiers for the Vikings were: Dominic DiTomasso at 106 pounds, Cole McCullough at 113 pounds, Ethan Gilbert at 120 pounds, Andrew Adams at 126 pounds, Canyon Hebb at 152 pounds, and Gareth Chaney at 170 pounds.
The following wrestlers placed at the State Championships:
106- Dominic DiTomasso 2nd Place (Season record 40-4)
113- Cole McCullough 2nd Place (Season Record 34-11)
126- Andrew Adams 4th Place (Season Record 43-8)
170- Gareth Chaney- 6th Place (Season Record 40-14)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.