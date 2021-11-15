VALDOSTA – Lowndes senior wrestler Dominic DiTomasso decided on his future on the mat and in the classroom Nov. 10.
DiTomasso, a 120-pound competitor, signed a letter of intent with the University of Tennessee-Chattanooga in the Lowndes High School cafeteria.
"It's pretty big," DiTomasso said. "I've been wrestling for six years and it's all led up to this. I've been working hard and putting in hours of hard work in practice. It means a lot, being here and getting to go D-1 and stepping up to that next level."
DiTomasso ultimately chose UT-Chattanooga over other Division I offers from Davidson, Kent State, Rutgers and other programs in Georgia.
The decision, DiTomasso said, was an easy one the minute he arrived on campus.
"When I went up to Chattanooga, the coaches are awesome. The wrestlers are awesome. It feels like a family environment there," DiTomasso said. "No hate on the other teams, it's just that I really felt a connection when I was there and from the minute I walked through the doors, I felt like I was a part of the team already."
As a team, the Vikings achieved great success this past season as Hunter McCullough claimed the 7A state championship at 106 pounds. DiTomasso took third place in his weight class, followed by Hunter's brother Ethan, who took fourth place at 113 pounds.
In 2020, DiTomasso placed second at the state tournament at 106 pounds, Cole McCullough placed second at 113 pounds, Andrew Adams finished fourth in the 126-pound weight class and Gareth Chaney took sixth place at 170 pounds.
"It's a tremendous accomplishment for Dom," Lowndes head wrestling coach Spencer Graybeal said. "He's worked real hard for this and he's earned it. He's a really hard worker and he's earned it inside the classroom as well. He's just a great all-around wrestler and student-athlete.
"He's just always working to win. He doesn't get down. If he gets down in points to somebody, he's always battling back. At the state tournament last year, he wrestled some really tough competition in his weight class. He beat a two-time state champion for third and fourth, so he's just got that tenacity that takes him to the next level. He battles through the entire match and he never lets up."
The Vikings recently began the 2021-22 season, led by DiTomasso and others with the goal of competing for another state championship.
DiTomasso spoke of his time at Lowndes following the ceremony.
"It's been awesome," DiTomasso said of his time at Lowndes. "Following after so many other great wrestlers that have been here, being able to do what they've done and hit some other milestones that have never been hit before; especially these past two years. We've made history multiple times at this school, so it's been awesome to not only follow a path but also creating a path for other people from Lowndes."
As DiTomasso sat on stage with his parents, Mike and Christina, he couldn't help but feel the warmth of his teammates cheering for him and trying to get him to laugh on stage.
According to Graybeal, DiTomasso has been one of the team's hardest workers and valued leaders over his career.
"Constantly in practice, he's been a leader for four years," Graybeal said. "He comes in, he works with all the other guys, he's always willing to help out – teaching moves and things like that. It's just been a great four years of working with him."
The Mocs posted a 8-4 dual match record and went 6-2 in the Southern Conference last season under third-year coach Kyle Ruschell. The team had four wrestlers participate in the NCAA Championships and the team finished tied for 54th.
The Mocs were third in the Southern Conference regular season, with both losses going down to the final match and also finished third at the SoCon Tournament in Boone, N.C., on Feb. 28.
As DiTomasso navigates his senior season, he reflects on what wrestling has meant to him the past six years.
"Wrestling definitely has changed my life," DiTomasso said. "It's definitely taught me work ethic and dedication and how to apply myself in different situations. It's molded me into the person I've become."
Shane Thomas is the sports editor at the Valdosta Daily Times.
