VALDOSTA –– Lowndes High senior wrestler Andrews Adams signed a letter of intent with St. Andrews University on Saturday.
Adams, a former member of the SGAC Devil Dogs, will join the Knights next season, led by coach Nick Soto and assistant coach Irvin Enriquez.
"It has been an absolute honor to have been Andrew's wrestling coach for the past four years at Lowndes High School," Lowndes wrestling coach Spencer Graybeal said. "Andrew has been an extremely hard worker as he was a four-year starter and four-year state qualifier. We will certainly miss Andrew and his parents as they have become true assets to our team.
"I am so proud of Andrew as he has earned his scholarship to continue wrestling at St. Andrews University. Although we will hate to see him go, we are all excited for him and looking forward to seeing him compete on the collegiate level next year."
