VALDOSTA — Everything was clicking offensively for the Lowndes Vikings (9-8) in their 68-41 win against the Veterans Warhawks (10-4) on Saturday night.
This was Lowndes’ highest scoring total since November 21st, 2022, a game in which they scored 78 in a victory over Flagler Palm Coast.
The offense started relatively slow, however.
Lowndes trailed the Warhawks 8-5 with four minutes to go in the first quarter but finished the period on an 11-2 run in large part thanks to Jeremiah Henderson’s two made threes.
Henderson went on to make three more threes on the night and finished with a game high 17 points.
“Much credit to Jeremiah Henderson, he had a strong second quarter when we really started to open it up,” Lowndes head coach Reshon Benjamin said. “At this time of the year you really want to make sure you get the most out of your go-to guys, and bench production is huge. So him coming off of the bench and playing good defense and scoring the ball the way he did tonight that helped us out.”
As Benjamin said Henderson played a big part in opening up the game in the second quarter, where Lowndes outscored Veterans 21-13 to take a 37-23 lead into the half.
Henderson wasn’t the only big contributor off the bench either. Sophomore forward Kam Jackson contributed 10 points, 3 rebounds, and a block in the win.
“He’s tough, man. He’s probably one of our most athletic guys. He’s probably the best rebounder in the program,” Benjamin said. “A couple of those rebounds he’s up there by himself. He had a really good Christmas break stretch playing some tough teams and he came up big. I think it helped him increase his confidence. When he’s playing well like that he just gives us an added element that other teams have to guard, he’s going to be a rising star.”
Lowndes also had some big contributions from a couple key starters: Senior forwards Landon New and Marcus Black.
New finished with 12 points, three rebounds, two assists and two steals while Black finished with 11 points, three rebounds and a steal.
New was tasked with guarding the Warhawks’ 6-11 senior Aaron Jones, but when Jones was off the floor New found himself with touches down low, spinning off of his defender for easy shots at the basket.
Black put pressure on the defense with his drives as usual, and finished the night with three dunks.
Sophomore Samual Shoptaw set the table for all those involved only taking one shot on the night, and was responsible for half of the team’s assists with seven.
LADY WARHAWKS 50
VIKETTES 47
The Lowndes Vikettes fell to 8-5 with their loss to the Veterans Lady Warhawks (12-2) on Saturday night, a night that saw head coach Antonia Tookes unhappy with the effort presented.
On both sides of the ball the Vikettes looked out of sync and lacked energy in their play. Oftentimes on offense they took the first shot available, and lacked any meaningful ball movement.
Defensively there were late rotations and lazy contests, not all of which they were punished for with a Veterans offense that struggled in the first half.
“[The offense was] stagnant tonight, like we were watching paint dry.” Tookes said. “Maybe it’s coming back from Atlanta, I’m not going to put it all on that because we still had turnovers. If we make our free throws, which I know we missed a lot of, we win the game. Even as bad as we played.”
There was one bright spot for the Vikettes in the loss, however — Junior forward Ariyah Davis.
“She always gives us energy, and she always brings hustle every game,” Tookes said. “Those are two things you can’t teach. She has a big heart, she’ll do whatever it takes for the team. Take charges, block shots, rebound, dive on the floor, all of that. I love her energy.”
With Otaifo in foul trouble for much of the game, Davis played a big role in anchoring the defense, and had several key rebounds. She finished with two points, three rebounds and an assist.
Faith Johnson finished with a team-high 12 points along with six rebounds, four assists and two steals.
UP NEXT
Both the Lowndes’ girls and boys teams travel this week – facing Richmond Hill Friday at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. respectively before visiting Camden at 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on Saturday. The girls play again Tuesday night against Glynn Academy at 6:30 p.m.
