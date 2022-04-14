VALDOSTA –– The Lowndes High Vikings and Valdosta Wildcats are headed to the Elite Eight.
Lowndes (24-10) eliminated Newnan in two games, defeating the Cougars (16-14-1) by a score of 2-1 in Game 1 and scored seven first-inning runs in a 10-4 closeout victory in Game 2.
The Vikings will host Lambert on Tuesday, May 11. Game 1 is scheduled for 4:30 p.m.
Across town, Valdosta (20-11) dispatched Statesboro with a pair of 3-2 victories on Wednesday.
The ‘Cats have won six straight games. Valdosta’s third-round opponent is yet to be determined.
