The Lowndes High Vikings are among 32 teams converging on the Hoover Met Complex at the Finley Center to compete in the HustleUp 7-on-7 tournament July 15-17.
According to the HustleUp website, the 7 on 7 camp is a two-day event at the Hoover Met Complex where 32 of the most elite high schools in the country will compete for the Hustle Up title. This event is ideal for dedicated and hardworking athletes who are focused on becoming a better player and teammate. Players, coaches and parents can expect quality coaching, transparent communication from our team, thorough programming, fair and competitive competition and an elevated overall experience.
The Vikings open the 2021 season against Walton as part of the Corky Kell Classic Aug. 21.
