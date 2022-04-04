MARIETTA – The Lowndes track and field started spring break with an impressive performance in the Georgia Spring Break Showdown Saturday.
Of the 50 teams in attendance, the Viking girls team placed first overall, while the boys took second at Marietta High School.
Here are the top three for each event:
200 Meter Dash
Kaniya Johnson 1st 23.60 School Record
Tydreke Thomas 2nd 21.49 Career Best
100 Meter Dash
Kaniya Johnson 1st 11.88
Tydreke Thomas 1st 10.87
Kaedreon Thomas 3rd 12.30
4x400 Relay
Lowndes Girls 1st 3:52.02 School Record
Lowndes Boys 3rd 3:30.58
4x200 Relay
Lowndes Girls 3rd 1:45.40
Lowndes Boys 3rd 1:31.53
4x100 Relay
Lowndes Girls 1st 46.75 School Record
Triple Jump
My’Asia Howard 2nd 37-10.75 Personal Best
Joseph Robinson Jr. 2nd 44-3
Kaylan McConnehead 3rd 37-9
High Jump
Trinity Hunter 1st 5’2
Ariyah Davis 3rd 5’2
