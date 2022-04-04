MARIETTA – The Lowndes track and field started spring break with an impressive performance in the Georgia Spring Break Showdown Saturday.

Of the 50 teams in attendance, the Viking girls team placed first overall, while the boys took second at Marietta High School.

Here are the top three for each event:

200 Meter Dash

Kaniya Johnson 1st 23.60 School Record 

Tydreke Thomas 2nd 21.49 Career Best

100 Meter Dash

Kaniya Johnson 1st 11.88

Tydreke Thomas 1st 10.87

Kaedreon Thomas 3rd 12.30

4x400 Relay

Lowndes Girls 1st 3:52.02 School Record

Lowndes Boys 3rd 3:30.58

4x200 Relay

Lowndes Girls 3rd 1:45.40

Lowndes Boys 3rd 1:31.53

4x100 Relay

Lowndes Girls 1st 46.75 School Record

Triple Jump

My’Asia Howard 2nd 37-10.75 Personal Best

Joseph Robinson Jr. 2nd 44-3

Kaylan McConnehead 3rd 37-9

High Jump

Trinity Hunter 1st 5’2

Ariyah Davis 3rd 5’2

