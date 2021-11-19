VALDOSTA – South Carolina native Kaniya Johnson comes to Lowndes High School from White Knoll High School, where she became one of the top runners in the state.
Johnson will be a welcomed addition to the Vikings’ track and field team next spring, but the newest member of the Viking family took care of more important business Nov. 12.
After fielding several college offers, Johnson whittled her choices down to three: Miami, Florida State and North Carolina A&T.
During the signing ceremony, Johnson played a prepared highlight package that revealed her decision as she announced she will be signing with Florida State University.
“This means a lot to me because the No. 1 thing for me was my education,” Johnson said. “I want to major in pre-law.I’m going to be majoring in criminology and sociology. Florida State has a great law school and plus, I didn’t want to be far away from home. I have a little baby brother and I didn’t want to be away from him during his life.
“I chose Florida State because I just had that homey feeling that I never got at the other schools I went to.”
Johnson joins a Lowndes track team that won its seventh consecutive region championship in 2021.
A decorated athlete in the 100-meter and 200-meter run, Johnson is confident she can help lead the Vikings to greater heights.
“I like the school. I like how the track team is very family-oriented,” Johnson said. “I’m going to really enjoy this track season this year.
“Right now, everyone has talked about us winning state. That’s the goal. We all want to win state, so we’re really hungry for it. I feel like this year might be the year we actually win state.”
Shane Thomas is the sports editor at the Valdosta Daily Times.
