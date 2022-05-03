VALDOSTA – Make it eight.
The Lowndes High School track and field team won its eighth consecutive Region 1-7A Championship April 27 at Hiram Johnson Track.
Results are listed below:
Girls 100 Meter Dash
1 Johnson, Kaniya Lowndes High 11.49 11.46 6
2 Thomas, Kaedreon Lowndes High 12.19 12.05 4
3 Walden, Kenyere Lowndes High 12.47 12.36 3
Girls 200 Meter Dash
1 Johnson, Kaniya Lowndes High 23.56 23.41 6
2 Thomas, Kaedreon Lowndes High 25.06 25.15 4
3 Bell, Liberty Lowndes High 26.10 26.15 3
Girls 400 Meter Dash
1 Howard, My'Asia Lowndes High 57.83 57.37 6
2 Hunter, Trinity Lowndes High 58.26 57.57 4
Girls 800 Meter Run
1 Johnson, Kendall Lowndes High 2:21.36 2:26.81 6
Girls 1600 Meter Run
1 Bograd, Marin Camden Count 5:56.00 5:43.50 6
2 Rohrbach, Lillie Lowndes High 5:53.84 5:55.86 4
3 Argyle, Mikayla Lowndes High 6:01.86 3
Girls 3200 Meter Run
1 Bograd, Marin Camden Count 13:11.80 6
2 Rohrbach, Lillie Lowndes High 13:01.91 13:25.71 4
3 Argyle, Mikayla Lowndes High 14:00.00 14:00.59 3
Girls 100 Meter Hurdles
1 Graham, Tai'anah Camden Count 17.19 16.69 6
2 Bruce, Lily Tift County 17.35 16.74 4
3 Belcher, Taleyah Lowndes High 15.97 16.92 3
Girls 300 Meter Hurdles
1 Thomas, Kaedreon Lowndes High 46.03 47.35 6
2 Brown, Jakayla Lowndes High 48.59 48.98 4
3 Wright, Zyonn Lowndes High 51.52 50.65 3
Girls 4x100 Meter Relay
1 Lowndes High School 'A' 46.28 46.54 6
1) Thomas, Kaedreon 2) Johnson, Kaniya
3) Walden, Kenyere 4) McConnehead, Kaylan
Girls 4x200 Meter Relay
1 Lowndes High School 'A' 1:39.38 1:43.56 6
1) Bell, Liberty 2) Belcher, Taleyah
3) Hunter, Trinity 4) Howard, My'Asia
Girls 4x400 Meter Relay
1 Lowndes High School 'A' 3:52.02 3:54.06 6
1) Hunter, Trinity 2) Johnson, Kaniya
3) Howard, My'Asia 4) McConnehead, Kaylan
Girls 4x800 Meter Relay
1 Lowndes High School 'A' 10:48.55 10:41.17 6
1) Johnson, Kendall 2) Wright, Zyonn
3) Abney, Jazmyne 4) Taibl, Jesslyn
Girls High Jump
1 Davis, Ariyah Lowndes High 5-04.00 5-06.00 6
2 Hunter, Trinity Lowndes High 5-04.00 5-02.00 4
3 Bruce, Lily Tift County 4-06.00 3
Girls Pole Vault
1 Vargas, Elexus Lowndes High 8-02.00 8-00.00 6
2 Reynolds, Aubrey Lowndes High 8-00.00 8-00.00 4
3 Newton, Kayla Tift County 7-00.00 7-06.00 3
Girls Long Jump
1 McConnehead, Kaylan Lowndes High 17-05.25 17-04.25 6
2 Bell, Liberty Lowndes High 16-06.00 16-10.25 4
3 Rietveld, Taylor Camden Count 17-00.00 15-07.75 3
Girls Triple Jump
1 McConnehead, Kaylan Lowndes High 39-10.75 38-10.50 6
2 Howard, My'Asia Lowndes High 37-10.25 37-11.50 4
3 McBride, Rajayla Colquitt Cou 32-10.00 35-03.00 3
Girls Shot Put
1 Williams, Bailee Tift County 35-03.00 34-09.00 6
2 Belcher, Taleyah Lowndes High 31-00.00 31-02.00 4
3 Tabor, Lindsey Lowndes High 32-11.00 30-02.00 3
Girls Discus Throw
1 McKeithen, Janiyah Lowndes High 105-03 104-10.50 6
2 Williams, Bailee Tift County 96-04.50 101-01 4
3 McMichen, Machenzie Lowndes High 94-06.50 87-02 3
Boys 100 Meter Dash
1 Thomas, Tydreke Lowndes High 10.52 10.64 6
2 Eady, Michael Lowndes High 10.89 10.70 4
3 Fleming, Jacarre' Lowndes High 10.97 11.00 3
Boys 200 Meter Dash
1 Thomas, Tydreke Lowndes High 21.49 21.81 6
2 Eady, Michael Lowndes High 22.16 22.02 4
3 Floyd, Julius Camden Count 22.54 22.51 3
4 Hicks, Keylan Lowndes High 23.00 22.70 2
Boys 400 Meter Dash
1 Williams, Ricky Camden Count 49.55 49.15 6
2 Thomas, Kaeron Lowndes High 50.85 50.22 4
3 Miller, Jalon Tift County 50.77 51.07 3
Boys 800 Meter Run
1 Herndon, Matthew Lowndes High 2:00.13 2:04.15 6
2 Gebhart, Trevor Tift County 2:09.39 2:09.48 4
3 Demoss, Braxton Camden Count 2:11.50 2:13.11 3
Boys 1600 Meter Run
1 Chambers, Isaac Lowndes High 4:42.06 4:50.65 6
2 Munger, Aaron Lowndes High 4:39.26 4:53.28 4
3 Clark, Will Tift County 5:15.78 4:55.39 3
Boys 3200 Meter Run
1 Munger, Aaron Lowndes High 10:36.26 11:05.04 6
2 English, Reiley Camden Count 10:53.98 11:06.26 4
3 Chambers, Isaac Lowndes High 10:29.28 11:09.88 3
Boys 110 Meter Hurdles
1 Brown, Davonta Lowndes High 17.70 17.22 1
2 Thomas, Erik Lowndes High 17.89 18.56
3 Clay, Johnny Colquitt Cou 19.61 19.53
Boys 300 Meter Hurdles
1 Henson, Mario Camden Count 47.30 41.58 6
2 Thomas, Erik Lowndes High 45.93 45.52
3 Garcia-Lopez, Jose Colquitt Cou 48.57 46.81
Boys 4x100 Meter Relay
1 Lowndes High School 'A' 41.38 41.43 6
1) Fleming, Jacarre' 2) Eady, Michael
3) Hicks, Keylan 4) Thomas, Tydreke
Boys 4x200 Meter Relay
1 Camden County 'A' 1:29.60 1:29.24 6
1) Floyd, Julius 2) Lee, Mario
3) Williams, Ricky 4) Cole, Deonte
2 Lowndes High School 'A' 1:27.82 1:31.18 4
1) Lane, Antensio 2) Paterson, Ayden
3) Rowe, Jabari 4) Hicks, Keylan
3 Tift County High School 'A' 1:38.41 1:34.76 2
1) Green, Jaylen 2) Nelson, Amarion
3) Parker, Tyler 4) Miller, Jalon
Boys 4x400 Meter Relay
1 Lowndes High School 'A' 3:27.57 3:29.00 6
1) Holmes, Scotty 2) Herndon, Matthew
3) Thomas, Kaeron 4) Munger, Aaron
Boys 4x800 Meter Relay
1 Lowndes High School 'A' 8:42.45 8:35.35 6
1) Herndon, Matthew 2) Vickery, Jonathan
3) Munger, Aaron 4) Fulton, Robert
Boys High Jump
1 Fulton, Robert Lowndes High 6-00.00 6-00.00 6
2 Spradley-Pettus, Ronald Camden Count 6-00.00 6-00.00 4
3 Clark, Will Tift County 6-00.00 5-10.00 3
Boys Pole Vault
1 Rigdon, Camerin Lowndes High 11-07.00 12-00.00 6
2 Levidiotis, Cole Lowndes High 12-00.00 11-06.00 4
3 Taylor, Andrew Tift County 10-06.00 10-06.00 3
Boys Long Jump
1 Cole, Deonte Camden Count 22-08.50 23-02.00 6
2 Hicks, Keylan Lowndes High 20-07.50 21-00.00 4
3 Bacon, Jayshon Camden Count 21-05.75 20-07.50 3
Boys Triple Jump
1 Robinson, Joseph Lowndes High 44-08.00 43-03.00 6
2 Tindall, Bernard Tift County 41-10.00 42-08.00 4
3 Moore, Carlos Colquitt Cou 41-09.00 42-03.00 3
Boys Discus Throw
1 Brooks, O'Shea Lowndes High 138-01 140-05 6
2 Jackson, Ethan Tift County 141-11 140-04 4
3 Young, James Lowndes High 133-05 131-02.50 3
Women - Team Rankings - 18 Events Scored
1) Lowndes High School 166 2) Tift County High School 46
3) Camden County 41.50 4) Colquitt County 17.50
Men - Team Rankings - 18 Events Scored
1) Lowndes High School 125 2) Camden County 70
3) Tift County High School 48 4) Colquitt County 28
Shane Thomas is the sports editor at the Valdosta Daily Times.
