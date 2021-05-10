Lowndes track and field qualifies for 7A state championship

VALDOSTA –– The Lowndes High track and field team completed sectionals over the weekend.

The following athletes qualified for Thursday's State Championship Meet: 

Girls

Kiersten Graham - Shot Put and Discus

Janiyah McKeithen - Discus

Kalyan McConnehead - Long and Triple jump

Kadreon Thomas - 300 hurdles, 4x100, and 4x400 relay 

Nevaeh Sirmans - 4x100 relay 

Kenyere Walden - 100 meters and 4x100 relay 

Trinity Hunter - high jump and 4x400 relay 

My’Asia Howard - Triple and 4x400 relay 

JaKayla Brown - 300 hurdles and 4x400 relay

Kiyreanna White - 100 hurdles 

Boys 

Tydreke Thomas - 100 meter dash (new school record), 200 meter dash (new school record) and 4x100 relay (new school record)

Ramecia Burgman - Long jump, 400 meter dash, 4x100 relay (new school record) and 4x400 relay 

Jaheim James - 4x100 relay (new school record) and 4x400 relay

Kamen Lewis - 110 hurdles, 300 hurdles, and 4x400 relay 

Jayvon Hutchinson - Long jump, 110 hurdles, 300 hurdles, and 4x400 relay 

Matthew Trimble- Pole vault 

Chance Lucas - Pole vault 

Keylan Hicks - 4x100 relay

The GHSA Class 7A State Championship Meet will be held this Thursday, Friday and Saturday at McEachern High School.

