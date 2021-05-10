Lowndes track and field qualifies for 7A state championship

VALDOSTA –– The Lowndes High track and field team completed sectionals over the weekend.
The following athletes qualified for Thursday's State Championship Meet:
Girls
Kiersten Graham - Shot Put and Discus
Janiyah McKeithen - Discus
Kalyan McConnehead - Long and Triple jump
Kadreon Thomas - 300 hurdles, 4x100, and 4x400 relay
Nevaeh Sirmans - 4x100 relay
Kenyere Walden - 100 meters and 4x100 relay
Trinity Hunter - high jump and 4x400 relay
My’Asia Howard - Triple and 4x400 relay
JaKayla Brown - 300 hurdles and 4x400 relay
Kiyreanna White - 100 hurdles
Boys
Tydreke Thomas - 100 meter dash (new school record), 200 meter dash (new school record) and 4x100 relay (new school record)
Ramecia Burgman - Long jump, 400 meter dash, 4x100 relay (new school record) and 4x400 relay
Jaheim James - 4x100 relay (new school record) and 4x400 relay
Kamen Lewis - 110 hurdles, 300 hurdles, and 4x400 relay
Jayvon Hutchinson - Long jump, 110 hurdles, 300 hurdles, and 4x400 relay
Matthew Trimble- Pole vault
Chance Lucas - Pole vault
Keylan Hicks - 4x100 relay
The GHSA Class 7A State Championship Meet will be held this Thursday, Friday and Saturday at McEachern High School.
