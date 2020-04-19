Lowndes track and field faces consequences of COVID-19

VALDOSTA –– Sometimes things don’t always have the storybook ending that was once hoped for.
That’s the reality that Lowndes track and field had to come to terms with when they found out the remainder of the season would be suspended.
The Vikings only were able to compete in two of their meets due to the concerns over COVID-19.
They received the news on the Thursday before their third meet and what started as a two-week waiting period ended up becoming the final memory in some of the team member’s athletic careers.
“We had just come out of the conditioning phase,” girls track coach Joseph Robinson said. “All of the real hard work that the kids don’t like doing. Before we got to the fun part which is working on mechanics and sprint work.”
Robinson said he still keeps in contact with the team about two to three times a week through Remind101 and he’s also used Google Meet prior to spring break to check on their morale.
While the toll had been expunged on the athletes the most, Robinson still feels the weight of losing the season just like the rest of the Vikings.
“It’s been hard for me,” Robinson said. “For these kids, especially if it’s their fourth year in the program, they really look forward to their senior year … It’s effecting their graduating. We’ve been trying to keep their morale up by talking to them.”
For the boys track team, losing the season was a bit different. Track is a sport that can be a booster for football players that are trying to get recruited and stay in shape for the season. College coaches are able to get real times for how fast players are.
“I’ve seen a difference last year for the guys running track and being in shape and also being prepared for spring (football),” boys track coach Terry Quinn said. “Another thing is college football coaches love track season because they can get verified times on the kids and see how fast they are. With he loss of track season and possible loss of summer camps, it leaves a lot of kids in binds. Especially if they don’t have any offers.”
The loss of the season leaves a lot of what-ifs unanswered. The season was very young and many athletes showed promise as displayed by the Larry Clark Invitational win.
“It was disappointing but we can’t control it,” Quinn said about losing the season. “We’re just blessed for all the kids health and everybody’s safety. I can imagine if my senior season was taken away it’d be rough.”
The health of the team’s comes top priority. And Robinson has tried his best to make sure that others are doing well. Not only physically, but mentally too.
“I’ve been calling a few coaches just checking up on them,” Robinson said. “Not talking about football, not taking about track. Just seeing what movies they’ve been watching, or how their families are doing or what they’ve been eating. Just to make sure that everybody is mentally good to go. It’s hard just being at home.”
