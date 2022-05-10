Lowndes to host McPherson retirement ceremony

This Friday, May 13, we will be holding a reception in honor of Lowndes retiring Athletic Director Randy McPherson.
It will begin at 4:30 p.m. in the stadium home concourse in front of the Viking Coaches plaques. It will conclude at 5:15 pm with the unveiling of his plaque commemorating his time here as head football coach.
All Vikings fans are invited to stop by the reception.
The intra-squad football scrimmage will follow at 6 p.m. in the stadium.
