Tickets for Lowndes' Region 1-7A football opener against Tift County are on sale.
The Vikings begin region play at 8 p.m. Friday. The game was originally scheduled for Oct. 12, but Hurricane Michael forced postponement.
Lowndes' ticket office is located in the Lowndes Board of Education building on Norman Drive. Office hours this week are 12:30-4:30 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday and 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Friday.
Single-game reserved seat tickets are $8 each. All tickets at the gate will be $10. All seats are reserved seats. Season ticket holders should bring the gray Tift County ticket from their season ticket package for entry into Friday's game.
Lowndes hosts Camden County on Oct. 26 before wrapping up its regular season at Colquitt County on Nov. 2.
