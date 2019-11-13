The Lowndes Vikings return to action this week with the opening of the state football playoffs. On Friday, Nov. 15, the Vikings will host the Hillgrove Hawks from Powder Springs, Ga. This will be a top 15 match-up as Hillgrove is ranked No. 13 in the state by MaxPreps. Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. on Joe Wilson Field at Martin Stadium in Lowndes County.
Tickets for this game are on sale now. Today, all seats not claimed by the close of business on Tuesday, will go on sale to the general public.
All tickets are $8 each as set by GHSA and all fans, except for “babies in arms”, must have a ticket.
Ticket office hours this week are as follows Wednesday - 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Thursday - 12:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Friday - 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The ticket office is located in the Board of Education building on Norman Drive across from Goo Goo Car Wash.
