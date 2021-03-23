Lowndes tennis shows well at Viking, Golden Isles Invitationals

For the past two weekends, Lowndes tennis competed in consecutive Invitationals, the Viking Invitational and the Golden Isles Invitational. The Lowndes girls won the championships in both tournaments, and improved to 15-0 on the season. The boys finished 4th in the Viking Invitational and competed in the consolation round this weekend.
GIRLS
Rachel Black
Ella Sefa
Megan Hawkins
Anna Claire Price
Milly Prince
Lauren Folsom
Ashley Lindsey
Halle Gandy
BOYS
Connor Chancy
Caleb Trees
Brayden Freidhoff
Drew Reames
Cason Roberts
Josh Ingram
Jahn Ramy
Will Fielding
