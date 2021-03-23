Lowndes tennis shows well at Viking, Golden Isles Invitationals

Submitted PhotoThe Lowndes Vikings girls tennis team won improved to 15-0 on the season after winning the Viking Invitational and Golden Isles Invitational the last two weekends.

For the past two weekends, Lowndes tennis competed in consecutive Invitationals, the Viking Invitational and the Golden Isles Invitational. The Lowndes girls won the championships in both tournaments, and improved to 15-0 on the season. The boys finished 4th in the Viking Invitational and competed in the consolation round this weekend.

GIRLS

Rachel Black

Ella Sefa

Megan Hawkins

Anna Claire Price

Milly Prince

Lauren Folsom

Ashley Lindsey

Halle Gandy

BOYS

Connor Chancy

Caleb Trees

Brayden Freidhoff

Drew Reames

Cason Roberts

Josh Ingram

Jahn Ramy

Will Fielding

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you