VALDOSTA –– The Lowndes High tennis team opened its season Jan. 28 against Cook and began Region 1-7A play against Camden Jan. 29.
COOK MATCH
Lowndes Varsity Tennis teams opened up the 2021 season at home last Thursday against Cook County. This was the first match of the season and both teams were excited to be back on the courts again. The Lowndes girls swept the Lady Hornets 5-0 and the Lowndes boys won 3-2.
Lowndes Girls won 5-0
#1 Singles: Rachel Black won 6-0, 6-0
#2 Singles: Ella Sefa won 6-0, 6-0
#3 Singles: Anna Claire Price won 6-2, 6-2
#1 Doubles: Milly Prince / Lauren Folsom won 6-0, 6-0
#2 Doubles: Halle Gandy / Ashley Lindsey won 6-0, 6-0
Lowndes Boys won 3-2
#1 Singles: Connor Chancy won 6-0, 6-0
#2 Singles: Caleb Trees won 6-0, 6-1
#3 Singles: Brayden Freidhoff won 6-1, 6-1
CAMDEN MATCH
Last Friday, Lowndes Tennis opened up region 1-7A competition at home against Camden County. Lowndes Girls won 4-1 while the Lowndes Boys lost 1-4.
Lowndes Girls won 4-1
#1 Singles: Rachel Black won 6-0, 6-1
#2 Singles: Ella Sefa won 6-3, 6-0
#1 Doubles: Milly Prince / Lauren Folsom won 6-2, 6-1
#2 Doubles: Halle Gandy / Ashley Lindsey won 6-1, 6-1
Lowndes Boys lost 1-4
#2 Singles: Caleb Trees won 6-2, 6-4
