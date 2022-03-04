VALDOSTA – The Lowndes varsity tennis teams split with Tift County Tuesday afternoon at Harry B. Anderson Tennis Center Tuesday afternoon.
The Lowndes girls defeated Tift County 4-1 to remain undefeated this season while the boys fell 1-4 to the Blue Devils.
On Friday, Lowndes tennis traveled to Kennesaw Mountain to compete in the Warrior Invitational, hosted by North Cobb High School.
Next weekend, Lowndes tennis hosts the 15th Annual Viking Invitational at Harry B. Anderson Tennis Center and Valdosta State University.
Girls won 4-1
No. 1 Singles: Rachel Black won 6-0, 6-0
No. 2 Singles: Ella Sefa won 6-1, 6-4
No. 3 Singles: Milly Prince won 6-2, 6-0
No. 1 Doubles: Lauren Folsom / Ashley Lindsey won 6-2, 6-0
No. 2 Doubles: Anna Claire Price / Maggie Purvis lost 4-6, 4-6
Boys lost 1-4
No. 1 Singles: Jon Liu lost 5-7, 5-7
No. 2 Singles: Brayden Freidhoff lost 6-3, 5-7, 1-6
No. 3 Singles: Jahn Ramy lost 4-6, 2-6
No. 1 Doubles: Cason Roberts / Drew Reames lost 3-6, 3-6
No. 2 Doubles: Langston Freidhoff / Drew Faircloth won 6-0, 7-5
Shane Thomas is the sports editor at the Valdosta Daily Times.
