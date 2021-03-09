Lowndes takes first, Valdosta second at Andy Summers Invitational

VALDOSTA –– The Lowndes High track and field team secured a first-place finish at the Andy Summers Invitational in Tifton Saturday.
In the boys 100-meter dash finals, the Vikings Tydreke Thomas placed first with a time of 11.17 seconds. Valdosta's Chris Jones (11.63) and Art'Xavian Williams (11.66) took third and fourth respectively, while the Vikings' Ayden Paterson (11.75) took fifth place.
Thomas took second place in the boys 200-meter dash finals with a time of 22.76 seconds, followed by teammates Jaheim James (23.76) and Paterson (23.92). Jones finished fifth with a time of 24.08 for Valdosta.
In the boys 400-meter dash finals, Lowndes' Ramecia Burgman placed second with a time of 51.98 seconds. Burgman's teammate, Chandler Dykes, finished in fifth place with a time of 54.01. Valdosta's Javonte Sherman took home a sixth place finish with a time of 54.54.
Lowndes' Matthew Herndon (2:06.34) and Andrew Caruana (2:07.92) took first and second respectively in the boys 800-meter run. Sherman finished in fourth place with a time of 2:17.45, followed by Lowndes' Justus Tanner (2:19.96) in fifth place.
In the boys 1600-meter run, Lowndes' Alec Munger (4:55.18) and Isaac Chambers (4:56.55) took first and second place, while teammate Blake Jaramillo (5:11.81) and Valdosta's Burnis William (5:24.17) finished in fourth and fifth place.
Munger (10:15.28) and Caruana (10:26.23) also took first and second in the boys 3200-meter run while teammate Connor Lites (11:48.77) took fifth place in the event.
Lowndes' Jayvonn Hutchinson (16:43) finished second in the boys 110-meter hurdles, followed by teammate Kamen Lewis (16.92). Valdosta's Keveon Griffin took fourth place with a time of 17.42.
In the boys 300-meter hurdles, Valdosta's Christopher Wolfe finished second with a time of 43.19 seconds, followed by Griffin in third with a time of 43.65 seconds. Lewis took fourth place for Lowndes with a time of 44.55.
Lowndes (44.33) took home first place in the boys 4x100 meter relay, followed by Lee County (44.74), Valdosta (44.88), Colquitt County (47.03), Tift County (47.11) and Worth County (48.89).
In the boys 4x400 meter relay finals, Lowndes finished first with a time of 3:39.76 followed by Valdosta in second (3:47.17). Tift County (3:50.74), Lee County (3:51.15), Thomasville (3:57.71) and Colquitt (4:08.72) rounded out the field.
Lowndes (9:28.78) and Valdosta (10:03.05) also took the top two spots in the boys 4x800 meter relay finals, followed by Thomasville (10:04.77), Tift County (10:27.00) and Colquitt County (10:30.26).
Hutchinson took first place in the boys high jump, clearing 6-00.00 while Valdosta's Chris Jones finished fifth (5-08.00) and Lowndes' Kamen Lewis took sixth place (5-06.00).
Burgman and Hutchinson took the top two spots for Lowndes in the boys long jump, while Joseph Robinson (40-04.00) took first in the boys triple jump. Valdosta's Robert Russell (38-05.00) finished fifth in the triple jump.
Lowndes took first, second and third place in the boys pole vault as Chance Lucas (12-06.00) finished first, followed by Matthew Trimble (12-06.00) and Donny Pham (11-00.00).
Lowndes' James Young (111-04.00) took second in the boys discus finals.
Valdosta's Jacarrius Peak (44-02.00) finished second in the boys shot put, followed by Lowndes' Ezekiel Duncan (41-03.50) in third place. Valdosta's Aaron Inman (36-06.00) rounded out the top five.
Turning the attention to the girls side, Valdosta's Rayna Skrine finished fourth in the girls 100-meter dash while Lowndes' Kaylan McConnehead finished fourth in the girls 200-meter dash.
McConnehead took home first in the girls 400-meter dash with a time of 1:03.85, followed by teammates My'Asia Howard (1:04.82) and Trinity Hunter (1:04.98).
In the girls 800-meter run, Lowndes placed three runners in the top five finishers as Lindsay Whitmer (2:52.75) finished second, Madison Parker (3:05.05) took fourth and Ellie Rohrbach (3:08.48) finished fifth.
Lowndes also placed three in the top five finishers in the girls 1600-meter run. Abigail Lott (6:16.07) took second, while Victoria Garcia (6:25.08) finished fourth and Laura Mason (13:46.55) finished in fifth.
Lowndes' Kiley Matheson (13:24.92) and Garcia (13:46.55) took the top two spots in the girls 3200-meter run while Lowndes' Kiyreanna White (18.92), Kadreon Thomas (19.42) and Valdosta's Zykira Stallworth (19.65) finished second, third and fourth respectively in the girls 100-meter hurdles.
Thomas (49.93) gave Lowndes the victory in the girls 300-meter hurdles and White finished fifth in the event with a time of 57.86.
Valdosta High (50.83) finished first in the 4x100 meter relay, narrowly edging Lowndes in second with a time of 50.89 seconds.
The girls 4x400 meter relay went to Lowndes with a time of 4:29.47. Valdosta finished second with a time of 4:55.40.
Lowndes and Valdosta also took the top two spots in girls 4x800 meter relay as the Vikings posted a winning time of 12:45.15 and the Wildcats took second with a time of 13:42.80.
In the girls high jump, Valdosta's Gavonia Horton finished second at 4-08.00 followed by Lowndes' Trinity Hunter (4-06.00) and Ariyah Davis (4-06.00) in third and fourth respectively.
Horton (15-01.00) took the top spot in the girls long jump while My'Asia Howard (14-10.00) took home third place and Davis (14-00.00) rounded out the top five.
McConnehead (34-03.00) and Howard (32-06.00) took first and second for Lowndes in the girls triple jump, followed by Horton (29-05.50), teammate Jakayla Brown (28-02.00) and Valdosta's Illeynaret Brooks (26-11.00) in the top five.
Lowndes took three of the five spots in the girls pole vault as Elexus Vargas (8-00.00) took second, Ayanna Davis (7-06.00) took third and Aubrey Reynolds (6-06.00) took fourth.
Valdosta took three of the top five finishes in the girls discus as Tania Thomas (87-04.00) finished first and Jailyne Sirmans (81-07.50) finished second. Lowndes' Kiersten Graham (79-11.00) finished third and Valdosta's Makayla Scruggs (76-01.50) took fifth place.
In the final event, the girls shot put, Lowndes' Atyia Hart (29-00.00) finished first followed by Valdosta's Ja'Zariah Davis (28-01.00) and Ashley Jones (27-08.00) rounded out the top three.
